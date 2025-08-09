Vietnamese enterprises in Cambodia join hands to care for community health

PHNOM PENH — The Vietnamese Embassy in Cambodia and members of the Việt Nam–Cambodia Business Association (VCBA) on Sunday jointly organised a community healthcare programme for local residents and people of Vietnamese origin in Phnom Penh.

The event, co-organised and mainly sponsored by Viettel Cambodia (Metfone), a subsidiary of the Military Industry and Telecommunications Group (Viettel), targeted low-income workers, the elderly, and those without regular access to healthcare services.

Within the framework of the programme, around 600 local residents and people of Vietnamese origin received general health check-ups, basic tests, medical consultations, free medicine, and gift packages containing daily necessities.

Speaking at the event, Ambassador Nguyễn Minh Vũ appreciated the significance of the programme, especially on the occasion of the 80th anniversary of Việt Nam’s National Day. He noted that it enables people, especially poor Khmer and Vietnamese residents, to access medical examinations and treatment, receive medicine, and maintain good health, thereby working more effectively and enjoying a better quality of life.

Expressing gratitude for the attention by the authorities at all levels in the capital city of Phnom Penh in general, and in 7 Makara district in particular to the Vietnamese community there, Vũ stressed that such activities will help nurture and further strengthen the bonds between the peoples of Việt Nam and Cambodia. — VNA/VNS