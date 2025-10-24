AI cameras to cover all intersections in Hà Nội

HÀ NỘI — A new artificial intelligence (AI) camera system was installed on Thursday morning at the Phạm Hùng-Khuất Duy Tiến intersection by the Traffic Police Division under the Hà Nội Police.

The network of 1,873 AI cameras will begin operating in December, gradually enhancing infrastructure, improving safety and helping to reduce traffic congestion across the capital.

According to the Traffic Police Division, the AI system comes with advanced features including 360-degree scanning, clear object identification up to 500–700 metres, and reliable performance in all weather conditions and harsh environments.

Lieutenant Colonel Đào Việt Long, deputy head of the Traffic Police Division, said the AI cameras are a key milestone in the capital’s traffic police digital transformation roadmap.

Unlike conventional surveillance cameras, AI cameras analyse and process images on the device itself, enabling rapid and accurate detection of traffic violations and security incidents.

“The AI camera system also helps to recognise licence plates and traffic accidents, contributing to a smart city with safe, civilised and modern traffic,” Long said.

Each AI camera is equipped with an embedded computer to analyse and process data locally, then transmit it to a monitoring centre. Authorities can then cross-check information with the system database, enhancing accuracy and efficiency.

According to Captain Nguyễn Sỹ Đại from the Traffic Command and Signal Control Team under the Traffic Police Division, AI cameras will automatically measure traffic at intersections and send real-time information to control traffic light cycles automatically, optimising traffic flow, reducing congestion and waiting time at red lights.

“In addition to the system of 605 cameras deployed at 129 intersections, we will also install AI cameras at about 180 intersections in the near future. It is expected that next year, AI cameras will cover all intersections in the city,” said Đại.

Not only ensuring safety and reducing traffic congestion, the AI camera system gradually raises awareness of compliance with the Road Traffic Safety Law among drivers.

Nguyễn Thành Trung, 32, from Hà Đông Ward, said: “Installing AI cameras is very effective in detecting drivers’ violations. Personally, I strongly support the installation of this camera because thanks to that, drivers’ awareness will be improved and people will be willing to comply with the law.”

According to the master plan on camera surveillance system management approved by the Hà Nội People's Committee, in the 2025–30 period, Hà Nội plans to install more than 40,000 AI cameras, including more than 16,000 serving traffic management. — VNS