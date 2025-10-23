Seven injured, including two newborns, in knife attack at Nghệ An hospital

NGHỆ AN — A man armed with a knife suddenly attacked medical staff and patients’ relatives at Nghệ An Obstetrics and Paediatrics Hospital in central region at 10am on Thursday, injuring seven people, including two newborns.

The attacker, identified as V., born in 1996, a native of the northern province Bắc Ninh and currently residing in Quế Phong, Nghệ An, stormed into the neonatal ward and assaulted several people, reported.

V’s wife had given birth prematurely to twins, who were being treated in the neonatal department. On Wednesday, one of the babies showed signs of infection and was transferred to intensive care.

The following morning, V. unexpectedly entered room 305 of the neonatal ward, attacked a patient’s relative and a nurse, Nhung, and attempted to throw an infant sharing the same bed with his own child out of the window.

A nurse named Hồng rushed in to save the baby but was also stabbed.

V. then attacked his wife and two other patients’ relatives, who narrowly escaped injury. When another nurse, Trang, intervened, he chased and stabbed her multiple times despite her attempts to flee. Hoài, another nurse, was also injured while trying to help.

Hospital security quickly arrived and subdued the attacker, locking the room and keeping him until police took over.

The attack injured three medical workers, two patients’ relatives, and two newborn children.

Nurse Trang suffered the most serious wounds, with multiple deep stabs to the neck and chest. Other victims sustained injuries to the abdomen, eyes, and head.

All injured were given first aid and transferred to Nghệ An Friendship General Hospital, where surgeries were successful and their conditions stabilised.

Leaders from the provincial Department of Health were dispatched to the hospitals to oversee emergency response, support staff and ensure medical services continued without disruption.

The hospital has now resumed its normal operations. — VNS