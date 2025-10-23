Việt Nam’s peacekeeping doctors perform first Achilles tendon surgery in South Sudan

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam' Level-2 Field Hospital Rotation No 7 has successfully performed its first Achilles tendon reconstruction, a complex procedure marking a major achievement in the unit’s first month serving at the United Nations peacekeeping mission in war-torn South Sudan.

The patient, a senior Mongolian officer, suffered a complete rupture of his left Achilles tendon during training. After examination and consultation by Vietnamese doctors, he chose to have the operation at the field hospital for convenience and timely treatment.

With approval from the mission’s chief medical officer, hospital director Dr Trần Đức Tài led the one-hour surgery. The team successfully reattached the torn tendon using a specialised stitching method, ensuring a strong repair under strict sterile and anaesthetic conditions.

Following the surgery, the patient was closely monitored. Dr Tài oversaw care and early rehabilitation. The patient is now in stable condition and recovering well.

In its first month of deployment from September 22 to October 22, Field Hospital Rotation No 7 completed three surgeries, including two emergency cases and one tendon reconstruction. It also carried out one medical evacuation by air, treated 200 patients, and actively joined medical training programmes under the UN Mission in South Sudan. — VNS