Hà Nội police move to ensure traffic order for Hanoi Convention signing ceremony

HÀ NỘI — The Traffic Police Division under the Hà Nội Department of Public Security on Wednesday launched a general plan to ensure smooth traffic during the signing ceremony of the United Nations Convention against Cybercrime (Hà Nội Convention), scheduled for October 25–26 in the capital.

Colonel Trần Đình Nghĩa, head of the division, said this is the first time Việt Nam has been chosen by the UN to host the opening for signature of a global convention. The event not only affirms Việt Nam’s growing prestige and stature on the international arena but is also an opportunity for Hà Nội to showcase the image of a safe, civilised, and friendly capital.

Recognising the event’s significance, the division has developed an overall plan with the ultimate goal of ensuring absolute safety for Party and State leaders, international delegations, and participants while maintaining orderly and uninterrupted traffic across the city.

Under the direction of the Hà Nội Department of Public Security, the traffic police have mobilised maximum personnel, vehicles, and technical equipment, and are closely coordinating with other police units and relevant agencies to implement concerted measures during the two-day event, he noted.

In addition to escorting delegations and high-ranking officials, traffic police will be deployed at key intersections to monitor traffic, manage flow from a distance, and prevent congestion, particularly during rush hours and along the routes serving the ceremony.

Mobile patrol units will also carry out regular inspections and camera-based monitoring to promptly detect and strictly handle violations such as illegal parking, drunk driving, running red lights, carrying oversized loads, or failing to wear helmets.

The division called on local residents to follow police instructions and traffic diversions, and to give way to motorcades with priority signals, helping ensure safe and smooth traffic for both the convention and daily travel in the city, Nghĩa added. — VNA/VNS