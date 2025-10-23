Inspiring women in science: Young Vietnamese researcher earns acclaim for groundbreaking pharmaceutical studies

HCM CITY — A passion for discovery has guided Dr Nguyễn Hồ Thùy Linh, a 35-year-old pharmaceutical scientist at the Việt Nam National University – HCM City (VNU-HCM), to remarkable achievements with more than 60 international publications, an international patent, and several national science awards.

Linh, a lecturer at the Faculty of Pharmacy at VNU-HCM’s University of Health Sciences, has already made an impressive mark in her field with over 20 research projects.

This year, she is among 12 outstanding women honoured with the Vietnamese Women’s Award 2025 for her contributions to science, education, and innovation.

“Scientific research is not just my career but is a lifelong pursuit of discovery — one driven by curiosity, creativity, and a deep desire to create real value for society,” she said.

Her achievements have earned her several prestigious honours, including the HCM City Innovation Award, the Golden Globe Award, and the Creative Youth badge.

Linh’s research journey began during her student years, when she first experienced the thrill of scientific discovery — asking questions, searching for answers, and seeing her findings contribute to new knowledge.

That early excitement sparked her lifelong passion for research.

“I have always been fascinated by the fundamental sciences, especially chemistry,” Linh said.

Over time, she realised that interdisciplinary research in materials science — rooted in chemistry — could expand understanding of biomedicine, pharmaceuticals, and environmental science.

“New materials not only bring scientific breakthroughs but also have practical applications that can improve human health and quality of life.”

Among her numerous studies, Linh takes particular pride in her work on metal–organic frameworks (MOFs) — advanced materials with strong potential for synthesising bioactive organic compounds. Her team’s findings have opened up promising directions for the pharmaceutical industry, especially in addressing challenges in sourcing raw materials for drug production.

In 2023, Linh and her colleagues were granted a Korean patent titled “A method for synthesising aldehyde compounds using metal–organic frameworks.”

The method introduces a new catalytic process that operates at lower temperatures and costs while maintaining high efficiency and selectivity.

Remarkably, the MOF catalysts can be reused multiple times without losing stability or activity — a discovery with significant potential for both pharmaceutical and cosmetic chemistry applications.

Balancing work and life

Like many women in science, Linh’s path has not been without challenges.

Balancing the demands of research, teaching, and family life requires immense perseverance. Yet, she attributes her success to the supportive environment at VNU-HCM’s University of Health Sciences.

“The university’s supportive and interdisciplinary research environment has allowed me to fully devote myself to scientific work — to pursue my passion seriously and at an international standard,” she said.

Assoc. Prof. Dr Thái Khắc Minh, dean of the Faculty of Pharmacy, described Linh as a passionate young lecturer with strong scientific capacity and a deep sense of responsibility.

Her research focuses on advanced materials for drug delivery and biomedical applications — a highly interdisciplinary field connecting pharmacy, materials science, and biomedical technology, he said.

“Her achievements not only contribute to valuable scientific knowledge but also help position applied materials research as one of the Faculty’s strategic strengths.”

Inspiring the next generation

Beyond her research, Linh is deeply committed to nurturing young scientists.

She encourages her students to question, experiment, and explore — because, as she says, “science always begins with curiosity.”

“My greatest dream is to create something that brings real value to society — a new compound, a medicine, or a production process for active pharmaceutical ingredients or for biological materials,” she said.

To achieve that, she is building a strong, dynamic research group where students and young researchers can learn, collaborate, and make meaningful scientific contributions.

Fourth-year pharmacy student Nguyễn Ngọc Minh Thy, one of Linh’s mentees, said that despite her busy schedule, Linh always takes time to explain and guide students patiently.

“She’s not only a teacher but also a role model — showing us that success in science requires persistence, curiosity, and resilience.”

Looking ahead, Linh hopes to strengthen closer collaboration between academia and industry, ensuring that research results can be translated more quickly into practical applications.

She also welcomes the Government’s new policies to promote science and technology, particularly mechanisms that encourage long-term, high-impact research.

“These policies give scientists like us confidence to pursue big ideas with passion and responsibility — not just to complete a project, but to make a difference,” she said.

On Vietnamese Women’s Day (October 20), Dr Nguyễn Hồ Thùy Linh’s story stands as a shining example of how determination, intellect, and compassion can come together to advance science — and inspire future generations of women to dream boldly and push the boundaries of knowledge. — VNS