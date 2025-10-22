HCM City hosts Pasteur Network annual meeting

HCM CITY — Scientists, researchers and public health experts have gathered in HCM City for the 2025 Pasteur Network Annual Meeting that opened on Tuesday.

The event provides a platform to address some of today’s most pressing global health challenges.

The four-day meeting focuses on global health priorities through plenary sessions, roundtables and thematic discussions aimed at fostering collaboration and driving scientific innovation.

Topics include the surveillance, immunity and pathogenesis of arboviruses, respiratory and emerging viruses, bacteria, microbiota and parasites, and the intersection of climate and health.

The agenda also features sessions on vaccine manufacturing, community involvement in research and gender equity in science.

The event highlights the “40 Under 40” initiative, honouring 40 emerging researchers under the age of 40 who have demonstrated excellence in scientific research and public health leadership.

These young scientists will lead six plenary sessions, showcasing their contributions to infectious disease research, public health innovation and global collaboration.

Minister of Health Đào Hồng Lan, who attended the opening ceremony online from Hà Nội, said: “For Việt Nam, this is a valuable opportunity to learn from international experience and share our achievements and commitment to strengthening preventive medicine.”

“With such an esteemed gathering of scientists and researchers, we are confident this year’s meeting will yield meaningful outcomes and continue contributing to global preventive medicine.”

The Pasteur Network plays a vital role in advancing public health and Việt Nam has actively contributed to its development over the years, she said.

Việt Nam is the only country in the world to have three Pasteur institutes – the Pasteur Institute in HCM City, the Pasteur Institute in Nha Trang, and the National Institute of Hygiene and Epidemiology in Hà Nội – she said.

These offer vital guidance to the Ministry of Health, the Party, and the Government in shaping and implementing public health strategies that improve public well-being, she said.

The institutes have also been active participants in the collaborative efforts of the Pasteur Network, she said.

“As leading scientists and researchers across the Pasteur Network gather here in Việt Nam, we deeply value the pivotal role these institutions play in advancing preventive health solutions, specialised training, scientific research and international collaboration – all crucial to tackling public health challenges and improving lives.”

Assoc. Prof. Nguyễn Vũ Trung, director of the Pasteur Institute in HCM City, said the institute is proud to host the first Pasteur Network Annual Meeting in Asia.

Since joining the Pasteur Network in 1991, the institute has embraced its role as a global partner, he said.

“We collaborate with institutes across the Pasteur Network on projects that address climate-sensitive diseases, zoonotic infections and emerging health threats – examples of how we contribute to the network’s shared mission.”

It also plays an active role in the network’s key scientific groups, he said.

“These collaborations enable us to share knowledge, learn from others and introduce global innovations to Việt Nam.

“Our commitment to research and innovation has helped us stay ahead of outbreaks.”

Mario Moreira, president of the Pasteur Network Board, said the network shows that science is about collaboration, learning from others, building together and sharing knowledge for the common good.

“It embodies the vision of thinking globally and acting locally.”

The Pasteur Network is an alliance of more than 30 institutes in 25 countries that seeks to play a role in addressing global health challenges through science, innovation and public health. —VNS