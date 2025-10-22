Airline employee caught stealing $1,900 from passenger’s luggage

HÀ NỘI — Police in Hà Nội have caught a baggage handler who stole VNĐ50 million (US$1,900) from a passenger’s checked luggage, highlighting gaps in airport security.

The Hà Nội Police reported on Tuesday evening that officers at Nội Bài International Airport’s Police Station had identified Trần Phương Anh Vũ, a baggage service employee of a domestic airline, as the suspect. Investigators found that Vũ had exploited lapses during baggage handling at Tân Sơn Nhất International Airport in HCM City to rummage through a passenger’s suitcase and steal the cash.

According to police, on September 17, a passenger on a flight from HCM City to Hà Nội reported the loss of VNĐ 50 million ($1,900) from their checked baggage.

Upon receiving the report, officers at Nội Bài Airport swiftly launched an investigation. By October 14, police had identified the suspect as Vũ, 26, residing in Tân Sơn Nhì Ward, HCM City.

During questioning, Vũ confessed to the theft, admitting that he had taken advantage of security gaps during luggage handling at Tân Sơn Nhất Airport to open and steal from passengers’ baggage.

The Nội Bài International Airport Police Station has transferred the suspect and the seized evidence to Tân Sơn Hòa Ward Police, HCM City, for further investigation and prosecution in accordance with legal procedures. — VNS