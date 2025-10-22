Hà Nội to shut illegal slaughterhouses by 2030

HÀ NỘI – Hà Nội has unveiled an ambitious plan to eliminate all unlicensed and unhygienic slaughterhouses by 2030 in a drive to tighten food safety standards and modernise the livestock supply chain.

Under Plan 283, signed by Deputy Chairman of the Hà Nội People’s Committee Nguyễn Mạnh Quyền, the city will reform the way animals and animal products are processed, transported and sold, replacing informal operations with licensed facilities that meet veterinary and environmental regulations.

By 2030, 70 per cent of livestock in the capital is expected to be processed at centralised or industrial facilities. All operations will be required to adopt closed-loop technologies ensuring hygiene and traceability, and every slaughterhouse must be licensed and inspected before its products reach consumers.

The city also pledged stricter enforcement against the transport and sale of untraceable animal products and unlicensed operations. Authorities plan to establish fully integrated supply chains linking farming, processing, distribution and retail to ensure safe, high-quality meat for residents.

According to the roadmap, between October and December 2025, Hà Nội will review and classify all existing slaughterhouses to determine appropriate measures for compliance. From 2026 to 2027, it will expand its network of centralised processing zones, and from 2028 to 2030, all small-scale and unlicensed facilities that fail to meet hygiene standards will be shut down or relocated.

The Department of Agriculture and Environment will oversee the monitoring of animal product origins and enforce penalties for violations such as illegal slaughtering, unlicensed transport or trading of unverified goods.

Officials said the plan also aims to attract investment in modern processing facilities, conduct regular inspections and raise public awareness about safe meat supply chains through trade promotion campaigns.

The initiative forms part of Hà Nội’s wider effort to build a cleaner, safer and more sustainable food system, phasing out outdated and unhygienic slaughtering practices that have long posed risks to public health and urban management. — VNS