Prime Minister requests more drastic actions to achieve goals set for 2025

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính on October 21 called for stronger determination, greater efforts, and more decisive, effective, and focused actions to fulfil all targets set out for 2025, given limited time left, heavy workload, and high requirements.

Chairing a meeting of the Government’s standing members to review the situation and outcomes of the implementation of tasks across all sectors in the first ten months, and set key tasks for the remaining months of the year, PM Chính urged ministries, ministry-level agencies, Government bodies, and localities to strictly, promptly, and effectively carry out their assigned missions, ensuring high quality and accountability of ministers, heads of agencies, and chairpersons of provincial and municipal people’s committees.

He requested a comprehensive review of all tasks in order of priority, especially the formulation and completion of proposals to be submitted to the Politburo and the Secretariat of the Party Central Committee, as well as laws, resolutions, and documents to be presented at the 10th session, also the last sitting, of the 15th National Assembly.

The PM highlighted the importance of addressing long-delayed projects; promoting growth, maintaining macro-economic stability, controlling inflation, and ensuring major economic balances; issuing construction bonds and finalising standards and regulations to accelerate the Lào Cai – Hà Nội – Hải Phòng railway project; assigning Government members to inspect and expedite public investment disbursement; and reviewing the two-tier local administration model, among others.

The Government leader also stressed the need to strictly observe working regulations, ensure administrative discipline and order, reduce and simplify administrative procedures, stay aligned with the working agenda and real-world developments, and focus on issuing high-quality documents while ensuring their effective implementation.

From the beginning of 2025 to October 20, the Government and the Prime Minister assigned 9,831 tasks to ministries, agencies, and localities, including 1,173 key ones. To date, 7,892 tasks (80.3 per cent) have been completed, 1,602 (about 16.47 per cent) are still within the deadline, and 319 (3.23 per cent) are overdue and yet to be completed. — VNS