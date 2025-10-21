Iconic buildings in Hà Nội and HCM City go pink for Breast Cancer Awareness Month

HCM CITY — Landmark buildings in Hà Nội and HCM City were simultaneously lit up in pink on the evenings of October 19 and 20, to call for community and business participation in breast cancer prevention.

The activity also began 'Pink October', an important activity of this year's 'Joining Hands for Her' campaign, to raise awareness on breast cancer.

In Hà Nội, the Rox Group building at 54A Nguyễn Chí Thanh was illuminated in a brilliant pink, becoming a highlight in the city's nightscape. In HCM City, the event drew attention with the participation of prominent structures, such as the Việt Nam's tallest building Landmark 81 and the SkyLed system along the Saigon River with the support of Bizman Media.

The prominent display sent a community-wide message about the importance of proactive prevention and early detection of breast cancer.

The activity is part of a series of events responding to the global Breast Cancer Awareness Month (Pink October), under the 'Joining Hands for Her' campaign organised by the Cancer Patient Support – Bright Future Fund.

'Joining Hands for Her'

Beyond the 'Pink Light Up' of buildings, the 2025 campaign features many meaningful programmes running from September 2025 to June 2026.

A highlight is the 'Pink Train – Spreading Awareness on the Move' activity on the Cát Linh - Hà Đông metro line in Hà Nội from October 13 to 31, 2025. It carries the relatable message, 'Whether pomelo or lime, healthy and fresh is beautiful', encouraging women to proactively protect their breast health.

In addition, a series of events took place across the country such as free breast cancer screening, the 'Empower Run', a hair donation festival, the 'Doctor's Consultation' series at universities and industrial zones and gift giving for patients in difficult circumstances nationwide.

The 'Joining Hands for Her' campaign, organised by the Bright Future Fund under the Ministry of Health since 2012, has helped millions of people access information about breast cancer and supported free screenings for over 80,000 high-risk women.

The campaign's objectives include raising public awareness of breast cancer, encouraging women to adopt the habit of regular screening, and calling for society-wide collaboration in supporting and accompanying patients. Through these efforts, the programme aims to introduce a new perspective on proactive health management, from understanding genetic factors to early-stage screening to improve treatment outcomes.

Through this series of activities, the programme is expected to continue creating a strong ripple effect in the community, contributing to providing opportunities for proactive and sustainable healthcare for Vietnamese women.

Every October is known worldwide as 'Breast Cancer Awareness Month' – or 'Pink October' – to raise awareness about breast cancer and encourage early screening. In Việt Nam, the Ministry of Health and the Bright Future Fund with the longstanding support of Roche Pharma Vietnamare among the pioneers in implementing communication campaigns and breast cancer screenings. — VNS