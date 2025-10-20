Vietnamese peacekeepers in South Sudan honour women’s role in peace and compassion

BENTIU — Members of Việt Nam’s Level-2 Field Hospital Rotation 7 (FHR 2.7) serving with the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) held a special event to celebrate Vietnamese Women’s Day (October 20), the 25th anniversary of UN Security Council Resolution 1325 on Women, Peace and Security, and World Mental Health Day.

The gathering brought together female officers from various peacekeeping units in the UNITY Sector, along with all FHR 2.7 personnel.

The warm and dignified atmosphere reflected pride and solidarity as participants honoured the resilience, compassion and contributions of Vietnamese women to peacekeeping and humanitarian work.

Major Trương Mai Hoa, Chairwoman of the FHR 2.7 Women’s Union, reviewed the proud history of Vietnamese women and highlighted their pioneering role in peacekeeping missions – a spirit consistent with the goals of Resolution 1325.

Her remarks inspired pride and renewed commitment among the hospital’s female officers serving far from home.

Lieutenant Colonel Đinh Vũ Ngọc Ninh, Deputy Director of Professional Affairs, led a seminar titled 'Mental Health Care for Women – Stress and Management.'

The session provided practical advice and coping strategies to help peacekeepers, particularly medical staff, maintain psychological well-being under harsh and isolated conditions.

The event also featured cultural exchanges and performances, including music, singing and traditional Vietnamese cuisine prepared and served by the hospital’s male soldiers.

This thoughtful gesture symbolised camaraderie, mutual respect and shared appreciation among colleagues in the mission.

Representatives of other peacekeeping units expressed admiration for the strength, grace and warmth of Vietnamese female officers. They said the exchange deepened their understanding of Vietnamese culture and showcased the 'compassionate hearts and soft power' that Vietnamese women bring to peacekeeping and humanity.

The celebration concluded with warm handshakes, laughter and traditional gifts, leaving a lasting impression of FHR 2.7 as 'peace envoys' from Việt Nam, who are working tirelessly to bring medicine, kindness and hope to the sun-baked land of South Sudan. — VNS