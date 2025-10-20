Jarai ethnic teacher devotes his life to spreading knowledge in the village

GIA LAI — In the revolutionary land of Ayun Pa in the Central Highlands province of Gia Lai, a Jarai ethnic teacher has dedicated his entire life to bringing education to his people.

Distinguished teacher Ksor Chuel, 76, of the Jarai ethnic group in Ia Rbol Commune, devoted more than 30 years to the education sector in Gia Lai Province.

After retiring and returning to his village, he continued to take part in local organisations and associations, contributing his intellect, energy and even material resources to building up the community.

He remains a shining example, inspiring many generations of Jarai youth to strive for excellence in learning and work.

At 76, with silver hair but a sharp mind and strong spirit reflecting the essence of the Gia Lai highlands, Ksor Chuel maintains his daily habit of reading books and studying new State policies to help spread understanding and support to local people. He also tutors children in English vocabulary and cultural and social knowledge.

“I always encourage villagers to create opportunities for their children to study. Only through education can they learn a trade, pursue higher education, secure stable employment and receive a proper salary from the State. This not only brings happiness to individuals but also contributes to society,” Ksor Chuel told vov.vn.

As one of the first Jarai youths trained at a teachers’ college after national liberation, Ksor Chuel spent more than 30 years teaching thousands of students across villages.

Many of his former students are now doctors, engineers or civil servants – all of whom remember their teacher with affection, respect and gratitude.

“Teacher Ksor Chuel imparted knowledge to me and many others from our secondary school days. Thanks to his guidance and my own efforts, I pursued education and am now a commune-level civil servant in Ia Rbol,” said Nay H’bloanh, a Jarai civil servant at Ia Rbol Commune’s Department of Culture and Society.

“I deeply respect him. He inspired us to study, to become good people and to serve society,” she said.

After retiring from teaching, Ksor Chuel has continued to be respected by villagers, both the young and the old, in Ia Rbol Commune, serving as chairman of the commune’s Study Promotion Association.

Nay Lê Quốc Duy, 14, from Rưng Ama Nhiu Village, said his parents regarded Ksor Chuel as a role model for their children.

The youngsters often meet him and are motivated by his passion for learning.

“During village festivals and cultural events, teacher Ksor Chuel always teaches us to have dreams and ambitions – and that to turn those dreams into reality, we must study and practise diligently.”

“My dream is to become a mathematics teacher. I am currently preparing for exams to enter the province’s specialised school and later a university of education,” Duy said.

“If I become a teacher, I would continue the mission of passing on knowledge to the next generation.”

Ia Rbol Commune has more than 2,200 households with 10,220 residents, nearly 93 per cent of whom are Jarai ethnic people.

In recent years, local people have united to develop the economy and gradually reduce poverty while strictly following the Party’s guidelines and the State’s laws.

The rate of school attendance has reached nearly 100 per cent.

According to Chairman of Ia Rbol Commune People’s Committee Nguyễn Chí Cường, this achievement owes much to the guidance of village elders, community leaders and respected individuals – among them Distinguished Teacher Ksor Chuel.

“Teacher Ksor Chuel always leads by example in implementing the Party’s policies and the State’s laws. He actively educates and encourages his relatives and fellow villagers in Ia Rbol Commune to follow the local government’s programmes effectively while also promoting economic development and maintaining public security and rural order,” said Cường.

Though now in his twilight years, Ksor Chuel remains dedicated and passionate, quietly contributing to his community.

In him, people see the beauty of a noble spirit – the older he grows, the sharper his mind – tirelessly working for the prosperity of the heroic Jarai homeland. — VNS