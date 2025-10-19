PM inspects critical projects in Cần Thơ City

CẦN THƠ — As part of his trip to Cần Thơ City, Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính on Sunday inspected the practical handling of administrative procedures and the operation of the two-tier local administration system; examined the Cần Thơ Oncology Hospital project whose construction has been suspended for years; and visited a social housing project in the city.

Following the administrative unit reorganisation, Cần Thơ now has 103 communes and wards. At present, the two-tier local administration system is operating smoothly, while the public administrative service centres function efficiently, providing convenient administrative services for citizens and businesses.

Visiting the public administrative service centre of Hưng Phú Ward, PM Chính inquired about the staffing arrangements, the capacity to meet citizens’ needs in handling administrative procedures, difficulties and obstacles encountered, and the state of technology infrastructure.

He requested Cần Thơ in general, and Hưng Phú in particular, to develop databases related to land, businesses, sectors, and population to ensure they are accurate, sufficient, and interconnected.

Emphasising the requirement to build a digital government, he stressed that along with developing digital infrastructure, there must also be digital officials, and more importantly, digital citizens. Therefore, it is essential to enhance digital literacy among the people through programmes and movements such as the digital literacy campaign and community-based digital technology groups.

Visiting the Nam Long 2 social housing project in the Nam Cần Thơ new urban area in Cái Răng Ward, the Government leader commended Cần Thơ for its efforts and dedication in implementing social housing projects.

The PM welcomed the investor’s commitment to shortening the project timeline but emphasised the need to improve construction quality. He also urged the continued implementation of social housing projects with complete shared infrastructure similar to that of commercial housing, including educational, healthcare, cultural, and sports facilities, to ensure equal access for all residents.

He requested the city to continue to study general regulations to develop appropriate local policies for social housing; make land use plans; and assign Nam Long Group and other capable enterprises to continue implementing social housing projects under the new mechanisms and policies issued by the National Assembly and the Government. These efforts aim to better meet the housing needs of workers, low-income earners, and public servants relocated due to administrative restructuring.

At noon the same day, PM Chính visited the Cần Thơ Oncology Hospital, which is currently overloaded with patients from both the city and the wider Mekong Delta region.

Noting the hospital’s deteriorating facilities, cramped space, and shortage of equipment, particularly the lack of Cobalt radiotherapy machines, he requested the Ministry of Finance to coordinate with Cần Thơ and the hospital to urgently complete procedures for the procurement of two additional machines. He affirmed that the Government will support the city in enhancing its medical treatment capacity to better serve the people.

Earlier, the PM inspected the construction of the new Cần Thơ Oncology Hospital. The project has a capacity of 500 beds, with a total investment of over VNĐ1.7 trillion (US$64.5 million). Of this amount, approximately EUR57,000 ($66,500), accounting for 80.66 per cent, comes from the Hungarian Government’s ODA loan, and the remainder from the city.

The project commenced in 2017 and was initially scheduled for completion in 2022. However, due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and several objective factors, including the expiration of the ODA loan agreement for the project, construction was halted in July 2022. The city has proposed the Government consider providing financial support so that it can continue the project’s implementation.

PM Chính requested Cần Thơ to issue a decision formally closing the previous project, particularly regarding the use of ODA loan funds; delineate and handle violations identified in the project per the inspection conclusion; carry out review and inventory of assets, facilities, and equipment already procured; and at the same time, issue a decision to restart the project as a new. He stressed the need for completion by November 30, 2026, to promptly serve the medical examination and treatment needs of the people. — VNA/VNS