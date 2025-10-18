Farming for tomorrow

In the heart of the Mekong Delta, farmers are learning new ways to grow rice with fewer emissions and greater resilience. Follow their journey to adapt, sustain their land and protect the future of Vietnam’s rice bowl.
The University Medical Centre HCM City has successfully performed the 100th transcatheter aortic valve implantation or TAVI, marking a new milestone in the treatment of heart valve disease in Việt Nam.
The NA leader commended female full-time deputies, officials, and Party members for their sharpness, creativity, dedication, and commitment to advancing women’s progress, building happy and modern families, and driving national prosperity.
Experts from Việt Nam and Cuba convened at a symposium in Hà Nội on October 17 to explore the role of Policosanol in preventing heart disease and stroke. In his keynote speech, Cuban Ambassador to Việt Nam, Rogelio Polanco Fuentes, confirmed that Cuba sees great potential for collaboration with Việt Nam in health and pharmaceutical research.
Long Thành International Airport in Đồng Nai Province is on track to receive test flights this December before officially welcoming commercial flights in 2026. To ensure smooth operation in the near future, Đồng Nai Province is collaborating with partners to recruit and train a skilled workforce.