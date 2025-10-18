Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Society

Farming for tomorrow

October 18, 2025 - 16:01
In the heart of the Mekong Delta, farmers are learning new ways to grow rice with fewer emissions and greater resilience. Follow their journey to adapt, sustain their land and protect the future of Vietnam’s rice bowl.

 

see also

More on this story

Society

Almost ready for take off

Long Thành International Airport in Đồng Nai Province is on track to receive test flights this December before officially welcoming commercial flights in 2026. To ensure smooth operation in the near future, Đồng Nai Province is collaborating with partners to recruit and train a skilled workforce.

E-paper

Sci-Tech
Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom