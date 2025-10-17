NA Chairman lauds women’s role ahead of landmark anniversary

HÀ NỘI _ National Assembly (NA) Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn met with female full-time deputies, officials, and members from the Party organisations subordinate to the NA Party Committee in Hà Nội on October 17, ahead of the 95th anniversary of the Vietnam Women’s Union (VWU) on October 20, praising their contributions to the legislature’s 80-year legacy.

Reflecting on Việt Nam’s progress since Đổi Mới (renewal) began nearly four decades ago, the top legislator highlighted the nation’s economic ascent, with GDP nearing US$510 billion, ranking 32nd globally and fourth in ASEAN.

Per capita GDP is projected to exceed US$5,000, placing Việt Nam in the upper-middle-income category. He also noted the country’s recent re-election to the United Nations Human Rights Council as evidence of its growing global stature.

According to him, the 15th NA includes 151 female deputies, accounting for 30.27 per cent of all lawmakers, a relatively high share. He commended their sharpness, creativity, dedication, and commitment to advancing women’s progress, building happy and modern families, and driving national prosperity.

With a heavy legislative agenda for the rest of 2025, including preparations for the 10th session, Chairman Mẫn urged female deputies, officials, and Party members to uphold the proud traditions of Vietnamese women, leveraging their brainpower, responsibility, enthusiasm, talent, and mettle to improve the legislature’s operation efficiency.

He called on women in NA bodies to lead in digital transformation, innovation, research, and technology adoption, spearheading Việt Nam’s “Digital Literacy for All” movement.

They were also urged to thoroughly follow 10 focal orientations and tasks set by Party General Secretary Tô Lâm for the Vietnamese women’s movement for 2025–2035, with a vision toward 2045, as announced at the VWU’s fifth Patriotic Emulation Congress.

The Party Committee, Standing Committee, and other bodies of the NA will continue with all possible support for women to maximise their potential, excel in their duties, and further contribute to the legislature’s activities, he asserted. _ VNS