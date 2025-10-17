VNA southern branch co-operates with Trà Vinh University

TRÀ VINH - Vietnam News Agency's southern branch signed a collaboration agreement with Trà Vinh University on October 16 in Trà Vinh Province on brand promotion and facilitating international co-operation.

The two sides will work together on disseminating policies on developing education, innovation, start ups and technology; promoting the university and strengthening its international communication; and organising conferences and training sessions.

Nguyễn Quốc Tuấn, director of Vietnam News Agency's (VNA) southern branch, said that VNA has more than 60 products, including a wide range of publications in 10 different languages, and is working with over 40 news agency from around the world.

VNA also has two printing companies, which can provide printing services for diplomas, yearbooks, monthly magazines, scientific journals, student handbooks or promotional publications.

Furthermore, it is capable of organising training classes for journalism skills, multimedia communication, photography, media crisis management and brand management for students and staff.

Therefore, VNA can greatly aid Trà Vinh University in international promotion and publicising scientific research.

Associate Professor, Dr. Diệp Thanh Tùng, vice rector of Trà Vinh University, said that VNA’s southern branch has been a trusted partner for the university over the last few years, and that this agreement signing marked a new stage in the two side’s partnership, with new co-operation opportunities.

Trà Vinh University offers 50 undergraduate majors, 27 master's programmes and 10 doctoral programs with more than 20,000 students from 40 provinces and cities across the country.

It has established cooperative relationships with more than 100 educational partners from 18 countries, affirming its position as a leading multidisciplinary training and research centre in the Mekong Delta region. – VNS