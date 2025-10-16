Party leader inspects post-storm recovery efforts in Thái Nguyên

THÁI NGUYÊN — Party General Secretary Tô Lâm on Thursday visited the northern province of Thái Nguyên to inspect its recovery efforts following Typhoon Matmo and subsequent flooding, and to present gifts to local households affected by the disaster.

The Party chief and his entourage inspected the Bến Tượng Bridge area, where armed forces are working tirelessly to reinforce embankments and prevent landslides and flooding.

According to the provincial People’s Committee, Typhoon Matmo and ensuing floods left seven people dead and three others injured, causing property losses of over VNĐ12.2 trillion (nearly US$470 million). The disaster damaged or flooded about 200,000 houses, submerged or destroyed 13,600 hectares of crops and aquaculture farms, and killed or washed away more than one million livestock and poultry. Over 3,170 transport sites, along with six hospitals and medical centres, 25 local health stations, and 180 schools were affected.

It was reported that immediately after the floodwaters receded, the provincial Party Committee and People’s Committee directed inspections, mobilised relief efforts, and visited affected families to provide support. The provincial Military Command and units under the Ministry of National Defence, Military Zone 1, and the provincial Department of Public Security deployed thousands of officers and soldiers along with hundreds of vehicles, rescue boats, and fire engines to assist in search and rescue operations, deliver food and supplies, and help residents restore daily life.

The Việt Nam Fatherland Front Committee and socio-political organisations in Thái Nguyên also mobilised thousands of members and young volunteers to participate in environmental cleanup and community support activities.

While presenting gifts to affected families and armed forces joining relief operations, General Secretary Lâm expressed deep sympathy for the hardships facing local people and encouraged them to stay resilient and soon return to normal life.

He asked competent agencies to promptly repair damage, particularly restoring agricultural production and businesses activities, transportation network, and irrigation and water supply systems.

The Party leader called for the continued promotion of the Vietnamese tradition of solidarity and compassion to help people in disaster-hit areas overcome difficulties and stabilise their lives as soon as possible. — VNA/VNS