HCM City doctors set new milestone with 11th successful in-womb heart procedure

HCM CITY — Doctors at Từ Dũ Hospital and Children’s Hospital No 1 in HCM City have successfully carried out a heart procedure on an unborn baby diagnosed with a serious congenital defect, bringing new hope to families facing similar conditions.

This is the 11th successful case performed jointly by the two hospitals.

The mother, Trần Ngọc Đào, 29, from HCM City, became pregnant naturally after more than two years of waiting.

At about 19 weeks, an ultrasound showed the baby had a narrowing of the pulmonary valve, a condition that restricts blood flow from the heart to the lungs. She was referred to Từ Dũ Hospital for further tests.

When the pregnancy reached 27 weeks, doctors found the baby’s condition had worsened. The right side of the heart was smaller than normal, and blood was flowing backwards instead of forward.

Without prompt treatment, there was a 40 per cent risk the baby would not survive before birth and even if born, the chance of survival was very low without a heart transplant.

After careful counselling, the family agreed to a special in-womb procedure to try to save the baby.

On Tuesday, doctors from both hospitals worked together to perform the delicate surgery. Using a fine needle, they reached the baby’s heart through the mother’s abdomen and gently inserted a tiny balloon to widen the blocked heart valve. After three careful attempts, the blood flow improved and the baby’s heart began to function better.

The operation lasted about 80 minutes and ended safely, one of the quickest foetal heart surgeries ever carried out at Từ Dũ Hospital.

After 24 hours, both mother and baby were in stable condition. The mother said she was overjoyed to know her baby’s heart was beating strongly again.

Dr Trần Ngọc Hải, Director of Từ Dũ Hospital, said the success of the case would help pave the way for official recognition of foetal heart surgery in Việt Nam, adding that the achievement offers new hope to families whose babies are diagnosed with severe heart defects. — VNS