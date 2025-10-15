HCM City Party Congress concludes with ambitious roadmap for innovation, growth

HCM CITY — The first Congress of the HCM City Party Committee for the 2025–2030 term concluded on Wednesday after three days of discussions, setting out an ambitious vision to transform the southern metropolis into a leading regional and global innovation hub.

Delegates unanimously adopted a resolution outlining key development goals, with a strong focus on building a clean, strong, and modern Party organisation and political system; strengthening solidarity; and harnessing science, technology, and digital transformation as core drivers of growth.

Ambitious targets

The congress set a target of turning HCM City into a civilised, modern, and innovative urban centre by 2030 – on the occasion of the 100th anniversary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam – and one of the top 100 most livable cities globally.

By 2045, marking the 100th anniversary of national independence, the city aims to become an international mega-city of Southeast Asia, serving as a regional centre for finance, trade, tourism, education, and healthcare, with a distinctive and sustainable cultural identity.

Under the newly approved resolution, the city’s Gross Regional Domestic Product (GRDP) is expected to grow by 10-11 per cent annually, with per capita GRDP reaching US$14,000–15,000 by 2030.

The digital economy is projected to contribute 30–40 per cent of GRDP, while total social investment will account for 35-40 per cent.

Breakthrough programmes

The congress also adopted three breakthrough programmes focusing on the following areas.

Institutions and policy reform: Resolving long-standing issues in land, projects, and investment; proposing amendments to National Assembly Resolution 98 to grant the city greater autonomy in urban planning, smart governance, and budget allocation.

Infrastructure development: Expanding the regional transport network with expressways, ring roads, and inter-provincial links connecting the city with Đồng Nai, Tây Ninh, Lâm Đồng, and coastal areas; accelerating the construction of metro lines, ports, and wastewater treatment facilities.

Human resources and innovation: Modernising education and training; applying digital and AI technologies in schools; enhancing vocational education; and introducing policies to attract and retain top talent in key sectors.

Social targets include increasing social housing by nearly 200,000 units, eliminating poverty under the city’s standards by 2030, and cutting crime and traffic accidents by at least 5 per cent annually.

The city also plans to allocate 4–5 per cent of its annual budget to science, technology, and digital transformation.

Driving force

In his address to the congress, Party General Secretary Tô Lâm praised HCM City for its pioneering role in national development and called on the local Party Committee to continue innovating boldly.

“HCM City must remain a driving force of the nation, not only in economic growth, but also in creativity, social progress, and international integration,” he said.

“The city’s Party organisation should lead by example in building a transparent, efficient administration that truly serves the people.”

Delegates reaffirmed HCM City’s determination to uphold its traditions of solidarity, dynamism, creativity, and compassion, pioneering national industrialisation and modernisation in the new development era.

The first Congress of the HCM City Party Committee follows the city’s landmark administrative merger with Bình Dương and Bà Rịa–Vũng Tàu provinces, which expanded its area to 6,773 square kilometres and its population to about 13.6 million.

With a projected GRDP of VNĐ3.03 quadrillion ($123 billion) this year, which is equivalent to 23.5 per cent of national GDP, the new HCM City is expected to continue serving as Việt Nam’s key economic engine and a gateway for regional and global integration. — VNS