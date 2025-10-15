Bắc Ninh declares state of emergency over 27 dike incidents along Cầu, Thương and Cà Lồ rivers

BẮC NINH — Chairman of the Bắc Ninh Provincial People’s Committee Vương Quốc Tuấn has issued a decision declaring a state of emergency in response to 27 dike-related incidents caused by the impact of Typhoon Matmo’s remnants

Under the decision, the affected sections span a total length of over 12.8km across key dike systems including the Thương, Dương Đức, Cầu and Cà Lồ rivers and several other critical secondary embankments within the province.

On the Cầu River's left dike, passing through the communes of Hợp Thịnh, Xuân Cẩm and Vân Hà, authorities recorded piping, seepage and slope erosion, while Dương Đức Pumping Station in Mỹ Thái Commune was completely flooded.

The Cầu River's right dike, including the Đẩu Hàn embankment in Kinh Bắc Ward, also suffered from overtopping.

Along the Thương River's right dike, running through Phúc Hòa, Tân Yên, Đa Mai and Tiền Phong, several stretches experienced overtopping, sand boils and slope failures.

The section through communes and wards of Mỹ Thái, Tân Tiến and Bắc Giang also reported seepage at the slopes and dike toes.

A number of dikes, including those in Tân Tiến, Đức Thọ, Tân Liễu, Phú Khê, Mỹ Hà, Tiên Lục, Đào Mỹ, Nghĩa Hòa, Nghĩa Hưng, Dương Đức and Lãng Sơn, have been overtopped or eroded, affecting communes and wards such as Tân Tiến, Đa Mai, Mỹ Thái, Tiên Lục and Yên Dũng.

In Tam Giang Commune, a section of a local dike suffered localised overtopping, leaks and pervasive seepage were recorded along the entire stretch.

The prolonged, heavy rainfall and exceptionally high floods brought by Typhoon Matmo have severely damaged the dike system across Bắc Ninh, threatening lives, property, and critical infrastructure including urban areas, industrial zones, transport networks, agriculture and local livelihoods.

Given the complex and dangerous situation, Tuấn has directed local authorities in the communes and wards of Hợp Thịnh, Xuân Cẩm, Vân Hà, Tam Giang, Yên Phong, Yên Trung, Nhân Hòa, Quế Võ, Đào Viên, Kinh Bắc, Phúc Hòa, Tân Yên, Đa Mai, Tiền Phong, Bắc Giang, Mỹ Thái, Tân Tiến, Tiên Lục and Yên Dũng to take charge of response efforts under the “four-on-the-spot” principle of on-site leadership, on-site manpower, on-site materials and on-site logistics.

Local forces have been ordered to mobilise materials, equipment and personnel to reinforce and repair damaged dikes.

For overtopping on level III–I dikes, embankments must be raised and reinforced.

Sand boils and muddy water seepage must be treated with reverse filtration layers.

Slope collapses must be backfilled and cracks covered, while repaired sluices and revetments require continued monitoring.

Provincial departments and agencies have been instructed to provide technical guidance and assistance to localities.

Emergency funding will be drawn from the province’s disaster prevention and control fund, while long-term solutions will involve surveys, evaluations and permanent repair plans to ensure the safety of the province’s dike and irrigation systems.

The local Department of Finance has been tasked with proposing the necessary budget allocations.

Data from the Việt Nam Disaster and Dyke Management Authority showed that as of Tuesday morning, storm and flood damage in Bắc Ninh is estimated at approximately VNĐ1.67 trillion (US$ 63.3 million), with around 1,600 homes still submerged across the province.— VNS