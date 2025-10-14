Bắc Ninh Province declares state of emergency over dyke incidents

BẮC NINH — Bắc Ninh authorities have declared a state of emergency over a series of dyke incidents along the Cầu and Thương river systems, triggered by the aftermath of Typhoon Matmo.

Under a decision issued by the Chairman of the Bắc Ninh Provincial People’s Committee, emergency status has been announced for multiple cases of overflow, seepage, leakage, and landslides on both the left and right banks of the Cầu River, affecting localities including Hợp Thịnh, Xuân Cẩm, Vân Hà, Tam Giang, Yên Phong, Yên Trung, Nhân Hòa, Quế Võ, and Đào Viên communes and wards.

On the right bank of the Cau River, the province also declared an emergency for overflow along the Đẩu Hàn auxiliary dyke section in Kinh Bắc Ward.

In addition, the Dương Đức Pumping Station in Mỹ Thái Commune has been completely inundated, while incidents have also been reported along dyke sections of the Thương River passing through Tân Tiến, Đức Thọ, Tân Liễu, Phú Khê, Mỹ Hà, Tiên Lục, Đào Mỹ, Nghĩa Hòa, Nghĩa Hưng, Dương Đức, Lãng Sơn communes.

On the Cà Lô River in Tam Giang Commune, authorities recorded localised overflow and widespread seepage along a 6.25-kilometre stretch of the dyke.

Local administrations have been instructed to immediately activate the “four-on-the-spot” response mechanism: mobilising available manpower, materials, equipment, and on-site command, to handle incidents from the very first hours. They are required to reinforce embankments, install reverse filters to treat muddy seepage, monitor developments closely, and fill cracks in landslide-prone areas to prevent further erosion.

The provincial chairman also directed the Departments of Construction, the Provincial Military Command, the Provincial Police, and other relevant agencies to coordinate with local authorities and provide technical guidance to ensure dyke safety and prevent escalation. VNS