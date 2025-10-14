Cao Đài sect celebrates 100th founding anniversary

HÀ NỘI – The 100th founding anniversary of the Cao Đài religion was marked in Hồ Chí Minh on Tuesday.

Nguyễn Hữu Nhơn, head of the Management Board of the Nam Thành oratory, reviewed the development and contributions of Cao Đài, noting that the Nam Thanh oratory, formerly known as the Cầu Kho oratory, is recognised as the birthplace of the religion.

Over the years, Cao Đài followers and dignitaries at the Nam Thành oratory have carried out religious practices in line with the Constitution and laws, while preserving the fine cultural traditions of this indigenous Vietnamese faith.

Over the past five decades, the Management Board of the Nam Thành oratory has guided and encouraged followers to promote unity, mutual support, and active engagement in patriotic movements, contributing to strengthening national solidarity and the development of the city.

Cao Đài followers have also been actively involved in social welfare and charitable work, providing free medical check-ups and treatment for persons with disabilities and the elderly, donating essential goods to disadvantaged people, and offering gifts and scholarships to underprivileged students. VNA/VNS