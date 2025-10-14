HCM City doctors save overseas Vietnamese man with life-threatening colon tumour

HCM CITY — Doctors at Thủ Đức General Hospital in HCM City have successfully performed a laparoscopic surgery to save a 73-year-old overseas Vietnamese man from a life-threatening malignant sigmoid colon tumour.

Đ.V.H.N., who lives in the US, developed severe gastrointestinal symptoms while visiting his family in the city’s Hiệp Bình Ward.

Before returning to Việt Nam, he had experienced changes in bowel habits, frequent bowel movements, a sensation of incomplete evacuation, and blood in his stool.

Though he had registered for a colonoscopy in the US, the waiting time had been several months.

Upon examination at Thủ Đức General Hospital, doctors discovered a large, bleeding tumour at the sigmoid–rectal junction that nearly blocked the intestinal passage.

After comprehensive assessment, they confirmed a diagnosis of colon cancer requiring urgent surgical intervention.

On September 23, the patient was admitted and prepped for surgery over two days, including cardiovascular assessment and nutritional optimisation.

But they used no preoperative laxatives under a protocol known as Enhanced Recovery After Surgery, an evidence-based, multidisciplinary approach.

The surgery, which lasted two hours and 40 minutes, involved resecting the tumour-bearing segment of the colon and performing D2 lymph node dissection.

Postoperative pathology confirmed a grade-2 adenocarcinoma infiltrating the muscular and subserosal layers.

Thanks reportedly to the protocol, now a routine practice in the hospital’s department of general surgery, the patient recovered quickly, began moving and doing breathing exercises on the first postoperative day and resumed eating on the second.

After six days of postoperative care, he was discharged in stable condition, with no complications and normal bowel function restored.

Dr. Nguyễn Minh Lý, a specialist at the department of general surgery, said early detection and timely treatment of colorectal tumours are critical to improving prognosis.

“Without intervention, the tumour can continue to grow and cause serious complications such as obstruction, ulceration, bleeding, or even metastasis, which can be fatal.”

He advised people experiencing symptoms like persistent abdominal pain, changes in bowel habits, or blood or mucus in the stool to seek medical attention early at specialised healthcare facilities.

Thủ Đức General Hospital accepts all types of health insurance cards nationwide.

Patients are entitled to full insurance benefits regardless of their registered primary care facility and do not need a referral.

This policy helps ensure easy access to quality healthcare services while reducing treatment costs and protecting public health. — VNS