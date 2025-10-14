Supreme People’s Procuracy reopens case over Vĩnh Long student's death

HÀ NỘI — The Supreme People’s Procuracy has reopened an investigation into a traffic accident in Vĩnh Long Province that killed 14-year-old Nguyễn Ngọc Bảo Trân last year, after concerns over a failure to prosecute.

The Investigation Agency of the Supreme People’s Procuracy announced the move on Monday, sending an official notice to the girl’s mother and the family’s lawyers.

Trân was killed in a collision between her electric bike and a truck in Vĩnh Long on September 4, 2024. Initial case documents attributed primary fault to the girl, leading local police not to pursue prosecution.

Her father, Nguyễn Vĩnh Phúc, made multiple appeals without success. On April 28, he went to the truck driver’s home, shot him in the head, and then took his own life. The driver has since been discharged from hospital but suffers 90 per cent bodily injury and shows signs of mental instability.

The Investigation Agency confirmed it has received all requested documents and evidence from Regional People’s Procuracy No 4 of Vĩnh Long Province. Earlier in September, the agency temporarily suspended the case due to the expiration of the processing period and insufficient evidence for prosecution.

The girl's mother, Nguyễn Thị Hiền, previously petitioned the Supreme People’s Procuracy and other judicial bodies, accusing local police and procuracy officers of procedural violations and failing to prosecute those responsible for her daughter’s death.

The resumed investigation aims to continue verification and handle the case according to the law. Hiền has said she seeks only justice and proper accountability.

“I only request that the handling be done with the right person, for the right crime, in accordance with the law,” vietnamnet.vn quoted her as saying. — VNS