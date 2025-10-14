PM attends ground-breaking ceremony for border boarding school in Thanh Hóa

THANH HÓA — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính on Tuesday attended a ground-breaking ceremony for the building of a primary and secondary boarding school in the mountainous border commune of Bát Mọt, the central province of Thanh Hóa.

The facility is one of six border schools in Thanh Hóa to begin construction this year under the Politburo’s policy on building 248 boarding schools in border communes across the country.

Covering an area of about 1.5 hectares with a total investment of VNĐ170 billion (US$6.45 million), the project includes classrooms, an administration building, a multipurpose hall, a house of ethnic cultural traditions, a library, sports facilities, dormitories for students, housing for teachers, and other auxiliary facilities.

This school is among four major works launched or inaugurated simultaneously on the day in the province to celebrate the 20th provincial Party Congress for the 2025-2030 term. The other three are the social housing project of Hàm Rồng Ward, the WHA Smart Technology 1 Industrial Park, and the children’s cultural palace and sports centre in Hạc Thành Ward.

Speaking at the event, PM Chính praised the significance of these projects, especially those that focus on education, youth development, and science and technology advancement.

The Government leader stressed that the Party and State consider education and training a top national priority, with investment in education seen as an investment in development. Demonstrating this commitment, the Politburo recently issued Resolution No 71-NQ/TW on breakthroughs in education and training development, and decided to build 248 boarding schools in border communes, including 16 in Thanh Hóa.

Calling for widespread support from society for the move, the PM instructed that the Bát Mọt school project must be implemented transparently and efficiently, avoiding any corruption, wastefulness or misconduct. He urged completion by mid-2026 so that students can begin the 2026-2027 academic year in their new school.

He also asked Thanh Hóa to continue reviewing and supporting school construction in other disadvantaged localities, particularly those damaged by storms and floods.

On the occasion, PM Chính presented gifts to the boarding school and to disaster-affected residents of Yên Nhân and Bát Mọt communes, including warm coats for students to encourage them to overcome hardships and study well.

In response to his call, the Ministry of National Defence, the Viettel Military Industry and Telecoms Group, and the Việt Nam National Industry-Energy Group also presented donations and gifts to the school and local residents. — VNS