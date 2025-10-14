Politics & Law
Home Society

Real-time flood rescue map developed by specialists

October 14, 2025 - 17:37
A web-based “heatmap”, which began as a spontaneous idea between two friends, became a lifeline for thousands of flood victims during Typhoon Matmo. It analyses public posts and comments, displaying them on a heatmap to identify people in need and support rescue efforts.

Society

UEH pioneers training for 3,000 CEOs

The University of Economics HCM City (UEH) has launched the UEH CEO Programme, a course specifically designed for business leaders, business owners and their successors.
Society

Weather on Tuesday: Widespread thunderstorms in many areas

Rainfall from 7pm on Monday to 3am on Tuesday exceeded 60mm in some places, recorded at stations such as Chợ Tràng (Nghệ An), Sơn An (Hà Tĩnh), Gia Vòng (Quảng Trị), Mô Rai (Quảng Ngãi), Cái Sao (An Giang) and Tam Thôn Hiệp (HCM City).

