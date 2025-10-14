Bright Future Fund launches campaign to enhance the community’s breast cancer awareness

HÀ NỘI — The Bright Future Fund for Cancer Patients, in collaboration with Roche Pharma Vietnam, launched the breast cancer awareness communication campaign 2025 on October 14, under the theme 'Join hands for the woman I love.'

With the theme 'Join hands for the woman I love', the campaign marks activities for Breast Cancer Awareness Month and the 95th Anniversary of the Vietnam Women's Union on October 20.

Breast cancer remains the leading cause of death among women in Việt Nam and worldwide. The campaign encourages the community to prevent and screen for the disease early, aiming to reduce infection and mortality rates.

Speaking at the launch, Deputy Minister of Health Trần Văn Thuấn praised the fund’s contributions to cancer prevention.

“I call on every woman, especially those aged 40 and over, to proactively screen and detect breast cancer early. Love yourself, take care of your health, because that is the best way to protect your family and cultivate happiness,” he said.

This year, the Bright Future Fund and partner hospitals will provide free breast cancer screening for nearly 5,000 women in Hà Nội, HCM City and Huế City, expanding access to health services and reducing risk.

For the first time, a pink train will run at Cát Linh station in Hà Nội, creating a striking visual to promote awareness of early detection. Iconic buildings in Hà Nội and HCM City will also be lit in pink, calling for community and business participation in breast cancer prevention.

The campaign includes nationwide activities to encourage routine checks and early detection. The fund is also running the 'Millions of love sent to cancer patients' fundraising programme in cooperation with the National Humanitarian Electronic Information Portal - 1400 from October 1 to December 29, 2025.

Roche Pharma Vietnam, a long-time partner, has supported access to advanced treatments and free screenings.

Roche Pharma Vietnam General Director Lennor Carrillo said: "Over the past 12 years, Roche Pharma Vietnam has been proud to accompany the health sector and especially the Bright Tomorrow Fund in annual campaigns to raise awareness and support free breast cancer screening for high-risk women. With a solid foundation and the consensus of partners in the programme, I strongly believe in a healthier future for all Vietnamese women."

Since 2012, the 'Join hands for the woman I love' campaign has raised public awareness, helping millions access information and providing free screening for over 80,000 high-risk women. After 13 years, the fund has mobilised resources, supported treatment and provided gifts to more than 33,000 poor cancer patients nationwide worth nearly VNĐ54 billion, alongside cancer treatment drugs valued at over VNĐ1.1 trillion and early screening for more than 79,000 people worth nearly VNĐ41 billion.

According to the 2018 GLOBOCAN database, breast cancer is the most common cancer in women globally. In Việt Nam, over 180,000 new cancer cases are reported annually, including more than 15,000 breast cancer patients, with over 120,000 deaths from cancer. — VNS