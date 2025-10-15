AI contributes to solving practical national challenges

HÀ NỘI — Politburo Resolution No 57/NQ-TW dated December 22, 2024, identifies artificial intelligence as a key driver of innovation and national development, emphasising breakthroughs in science and technology, innovation and digital transformation.

The resolution aims for Việt Nam to become one of the top three Southeast Asian countries in AI research and development by 2030. The political system is taking coordinated action to promote AI applications, helping tackle practical national challenges and accelerate progress across industries.

Application in the two-tier local administration model

Việt Nam has operated a two-tier local administration model since July 1, 2025, alongside a reduction of 15–20 per cent in staffing. Under this model, the number of commune-level administrative units nationwide has fallen from 10,035 to 3,321, a decrease of about 67 per cent.

In practice, during the initial phase of implementing this model and the policy of streamlining the administrative apparatus, grassroots personnel have faced direct pressures. The staff shortage has coincided with a sharp increase in workload, particularly in handling documents and preparing reports.

According to AI experts from the Vietnam Software and IT Services Association (VINASA), the application of AI can help local authorities forecast situations and automate processes, operations and public services, thereby improving operational efficiency, enhancing staff capacity and generating positive effects for citizen satisfaction. Each grassroots officer, with access to a 24/7 AI assistant that provides guidance based on regulations, could reduce lookup time by 60 per cent and improve the quality of documentation.

Public service chatbots capable of classifying and automatically redirecting applications are expected to handle 70 per cent of common citizen inquiries. In terms of operational optimisation, the combination of AI and robotic process automation (RPA) can reduce processing time by 40–60 per cent, forecast workloads and better allocate human resources.

AI drives digital economic growth

According to the Annual AI Report for Việt Nam by the Information Technology Institute under Việt Nam National University, Hà Nội, based on a survey of nearly 500 enterprises and organisations conducted since July 2025, AI is creating major opportunities to accelerate digital economic growth. The leading sectors driving AI adoption in Việt Nam include information technology (31 per cent), finance and banking (22 per cent), education (17 per cent), e-commerce and health care (15 per cent). Demand for AI applications is rising sharply, especially in five key areas: education (23 per cent), finance (26 per cent), industrial production (21 per cent), transportation (15 per cent) and health care (16 per cent).

VINASA President Nguyễn Văn Khoa said AI has become the new energy source for the global economy, comparable to electricity or the Internet in the last century. For Việt Nam, this is not merely a trend but a golden opportunity to accelerate development.

Accompanying enterprises in mastering AI, VINASA has developed the draft AI capability maturity framework for technology companies – STAIR Tech – and the AI maturity measurement index for organisations – STAIR Universal.

Based on their research, VINASA experts recommend that enterprises and organisations develop AI action programmes for the short, medium and long term.

In the short term (within one year), organisations are advised to establish an AI steering committee or AI task force to coordinate initiatives and to pilot one or two AI projects focusing on specific processes with measurable value.

In the long term, they are encouraged to adopt an 'AI-first' strategy, positioning AI at the core of their development roadmap; comply with international standards; and actively participate in the global AI ecosystem and international cooperation to enhance their capabilities and brand reputation. — VNA/VNS