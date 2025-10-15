Hà Nội re-routes traffic on several roads from Wednesday

HÀ NỘI — Hà Nội temporarily restricts and reroutes vehicles around the National Convention Centre from Wednesday to Friday to ensure security and smooth traffic flow during the 18th Congress of the city’s Party Committee for the 2025-30 term.

The move came after the city’s Traffic Police Department announced detailed traffic plans, including temporary bans and diversions to facilitate the event on Tuesday afternoon.

Accordingly, traffic restrictions will be in effect on Wednesday, from 1pm to 2.30pm and 4pm to 6pm. On Thursday and Friday, from 6.30am to 8.30am, 10.30am to 2.30pm, and 4pm to 6pm.

During these hours, lorries with a total designed weight of 1.5 tonnes or more, and passenger vehicles with 16 seats or more will be prohibited from entering the restricted area.

Exemptions apply to buses, waste collection trucks, emergency and repair vehicles, police and military vehicles, and other priority vehicles.

Traffic will be limited on the following roads of Duy Tân, Phạm Văn Bạch, Trần Thái Tông, Dương Đình Nghệ, Phạm Hùng (from Mễ Trì to Thăng Long Boulevard), Trần Duy Hưng, Đỗ Đức Dục, Miếu Đầm, and the frontage road along Thăng Long Boulevard (from Phạm Hùng to the overpass at Provincial Road 70).

The police have arranged alternative directions for vehicles to bypass the restricted areas.

Vehicles travelling from Thăng Long Bridge towards Thăng Long Boulevard should take Phạm Văn Đồng - Hồ Tùng Mậu - Cầu Diễn - National Highway 32 - Provincial Road 70 - Thăng Long Boulevard, and vice versa.

Vehicles travelling between Thăng Long Bridge and Thanh Trì Bridge should use the elevated Ring Road No. 2 and vice versa.

The police have urged all road users to voluntarily comply with traffic laws and follow the guidance and directions of traffic officers on duty.

Drivers encountering priority vehicles with flashing lights and sirens are required to promptly steer into side streets or the nearest junctions to give way, as instructed by the authorities. — VNS