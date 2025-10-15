Coast Guard vessel rescues injured fisherman off southern coast

HCM CITY — The KN 201 vessel of the Fisheries Surveillance Team No 2 on Tuesday morning successfully rescued a Vietnamese fisherman who had suffered a serious work-related injury while operating on a fishing boat in southern waters.

The Fisheries Surveillance Team No 2 under the Coast Guard Region No 3 Command announced that at around 12:20pm on October 14, while performing its routine patrol in the southern maritime area, the vessel received a distress signal from fishing vessel BV97878TS, reporting that one crew member had been injured and required urgent medical assistance.

Upon receiving the alert, the vessel immediately set course for the fishing vessel’s location. After about 30 minutes, the rescue team reached the scene and deployed a medical unit to provide first aid to the injured fisherman.

The victim was identified as Đào Nhứt Lít, 43, from Vĩnh Long Province (formerly Bến Tre Province).

He was found pale and exhausted from significant blood loss, with a deep wound of about 15–20 centimetres on the back of his right arm.

The onboard medical team promptly cleaned and dressed the wound, administered medication, and closely monitored his condition.

They then handed the patient back to the fishing crew and instructed the captain to head to shore as soon as possible for further treatment to ensure his safety. — VNS