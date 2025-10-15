Politics & Law
Home Society

Quảng Ngãi experiences consecutive earthquakes in Măng Bút Commune

October 15, 2025 - 13:48
Four consecutive earthquakes were recorded in Măng Bút Commune, Quảng Ngãi Province, on the morning of October 15, posing no disaster risk.

 

Măng Bút Commune in Quảng Ngãi Province has seen multiple reports of earthquakes in the last few days. - Photo congan.com.vn

QUẢNG NGÃI - The Earthquake and Tsunami Warning Center (Institute of Earth Sciences, Vietnam Academy of Science and Technology) reported four consecutive earthquakes in Măng Bút Commune, Quảng Ngãi Province, on the morning of October 15, posing no disaster risk.

At precisely 2.19am, a magnitude 3.0 earthquake with a focal depth of roughly 8.1km struck Măng Bút Commune. The earthquake was located at coordinates 14.837 degrees North latitude and 108.200 degrees East longitude.

An earthquake of magnitude 2.9 struck this commune almost an hour later at coordinates 14.833 degrees North latitude and 108.235 degrees East longitude.

Then, at 5:49am, another earthquake with a magnitude of 3.1 struck the Măng Bút commune. It was located at coordinates 14.844 degrees North latitude and 108.207 degrees East longitude, with a focal depth of roughly 8.1km.

The fourth earthquake registered at 5:54am with a magnitude of 3.1 with a focal depth of 8.1km at 14.816 degrees North latitude and 108.277 degrees East longitude.

Previously, a magnitude 4.9 earthquake, a class 1 natural disaster risk, occurred on October 6. Măng Bút and Măng Ri communes in Quảng Ngãi also received eight consecutive earthquake alerts from the Earthquake Information and Tsunami Warning Center on the morning of October 13. 

According to Dr Nguyễn Xuân Anh, director of the Earthquake information and Tsunami Warning Center, these are considered remotely triggered earthquakes. Earthquakes often occur in succession, and induced earthquakes also tend to follow a cyclical pattern, with alternating periods of increased and decreased seismic activity. 

The centre is closely monitoring the development of seismic activity. 

In recent years, the former Kon Tum Province (now a part of Quảng Ngãi) has seen a high frequency of earthquakes, which have caused widespread tremors.

The biggest earthquake, which had a magnitude of 5.0, occurred in the afternoon on July 28, 2024. Preliminary research indicates that earthquakes in this region are expected to occur in the near future, albeit they are not expected to be larger than 5.5. - VNS

