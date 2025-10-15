Australia delivers emergency aid to flood-affected communities in Việt Nam

HÀ NỘI — The Việt Nam Disaster and Dyke Management Authority under the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment on October 14 received an emergency aid shipment from the Australian Government, via the Australian Embassy in Việt Nam, to support flood-hit residents in the northern province of Bắc Ninh.

This marks the second international relief shipment for Việt Nam, following the devastation caused by Typhoons Bualoi and Matmo.

Nguyễn Trường Sơn, Vice Director of the authority, and Thái Hải Anh, Vice Chairwoman of the provincial Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee, were present to receive the aid. Representing Australia was Renee Jean Deschamps, Deputy Ambassador to Việt Nam.

The shipment includes 320 kitchen kits, 756 hygiene kits, 756 home repair kits, and 300 blankets. The items are set to be delivered to Bắc Ninh on October 15 for distribution to those in need.

At the handover, Deschamps expressed her condolences to the Vietnamese Government and people for the recent losses caused by storms and floods, particularly in northern and central regions. She reaffirmed Australia’s ongoing commitment to strengthening Việt Nam’s disaster preparedness and climate change adaptation efforts.

Sơn and Anh extended their gratitude to the Australian government and people for their timely assistance. They assured that the Vietnam Disaster and Dyke Management Authority will work closely with local authorities to ensure the aid reaches affected communities promptly and efficiently.

In addition to Australia’s contribution, the authority expects further emergency aid from Russia, the ASEAN Coordinating Centre for Humanitarian Assistance on Disaster Management (AHA Centre), and other international organisations. These supplies will include essential goods such as kitchenware, household items, home repair kits, water filtration systems, hygiene products, and cash to support local recovery efforts.

The relief will be directed primarily to the most severely affected areas, particularly in northern provinces like Lạng Sơn, Cao Bằng, Thái Nguyên, Tuyên Quang, and Bắc Ninh, which have been struck by consecutive storms and flooding.

Additionally, on October 14, a shipment of aid from Japan was transported to Bắc Ninh free of charge by Ngoc Duc Hang Transport and Trading JSC.

The same day, at a meeting on disaster risk reduction and emergency relief, various embassies and organisations announced further support for flood-affected regions in Việt Nam.

The Australian Embassy pledged US$1.93 million, the Republic of Korea’s Embassy $1 million, and the European Union $532,000. Other organisations such as World Vision, CRS, Plan International, HWA, and Care International also announced assistance totalling about $1.22 million.

On October 13, the authority already received emergency aid from the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) for disaster-hit communities in Bắc Ninh. — VNA/VNS