Cà Mau rises as merger fuels new growth era

CÀ MAU — The southern province of Cà Mau is prioritising resources and committed to fast-tracking major, high-impact projects that will attract investment and drive rapid, sustainable growth in the years ahead.

With its sights set on becoming a comprehensive, dynamic and confident province by 2030, Cà Mau is preparing to enter a new era of development alongside the rest of the country.

Completing economic infrastructure, particularly transport networks, has been identified by provincial leaders as a decisive factor in achieving socio-economic breakthroughs. Investments are being directed not only towards inland transport routes but also to connect marine economic hubs, linking coastal zones with industrial clusters to meet development needs.

This strategic focus on roads and connectivity aims to serve both economic growth and national defence.

Cà Mau has set ambitious targets for the 2026–2030 period, including an average annual gross regional domestic product (GRDP) growth rate of 10–10.5 per cent, per capita GRDP exceeding US$6,000 by 2030, and total export value reaching about US$17 billion over five years.

To meet these goals, the province is prioritising the development of a synchronised, modern transport system that will open up wider growth opportunities. Current investment priorities include transport infrastructure, airports, seaports and industrial zones with strong connectivity, alongside projects in clean energy and processing industries. These efforts are expected to drive sustainable development and improve climate change resilience.

Cà Mau is at a pivotal moment as several national key projects are underway, including the Cà Mau–Đất Mũi Expressway, the road from Đất Mũi to Hòn Khoai Port, and the expansion and upgrade of Cà Mau Airport.

The simultaneous implementation of these projects is expected to strengthen economic infrastructure, positioning Cà Mau as a regional hub and national growth driver.

Synchronised transport infrastructure will not only reduce logistics costs and enhance the competitiveness of local goods but also boost the province’s tourism potential, attracting more visitors and encouraging deeper tourism development.

Investments in port infrastructure are projected to stimulate demand for logistics, trade and supporting industries, helping Cà Mau become a magnet for major investors thanks to its strategic connections to ports and expressways.

The expansion and upgrade of Cà Mau Airport are also considered crucial for investment attraction and trade connectivity. Upon completion, the airport is expected to achieve 4C classification and handle Airbus 320, 321 and equivalent aircraft.

This upgrade will enable faster trade and travel, linking Cà Mau more closely with major economic centres such as Hà Nội, HCM City and Đà Nẵng. It is also expected to strengthen the province’s tourism appeal by significantly cutting travel times for visitors

Key projects

Cà Mau is witnessing major changes this year as the merger of Bạc Liêu and Cà Mau provinces unlocks great potential and advantages in the marine economy, tourism and energy.

The merger has created a synergistic effect, opening a broader and stronger development space that is expected to lead to breakthrough growth and transform Cà Mau into a strong growth hub in the future.

This year, with Government support, many key projects are underway and being accelerated. These projects are not only constructions but also symbols of aspiration, marking the beginning of a new development era for this resource-rich land.

Chairman of the Cà Mau People’s Committee Phạm Thành Ngại said: “These key transportation projects create conditions for Cà Mau to expand infrastructure space to promote socio-economic development, fully exploit the province’s potential and advantages.

“At the same time, these projects lay the foundation for industrial development, handicrafts, exploiting energy potential, high-tech agriculture and development of industrial and economic zones.”

Additionally, the road to Hòn Khoai Island and the multi-purpose Hòn Khoai General Port will connect the island cluster with the mainland, effectively utilising its special potential and advantages.

This serves as a lever for strong economic and national defence-security development of the Hòn Khoai island cluster, aiming to become the southernmost part of the country.

These strategic projects open new development space and create strong momentum and breakthroughs for Cà Mau to rise in the new era — the nation’s era of growth.

“These projects demonstrate the deep concern of the Party and State for Cà Mau’s development; they are also the result of the unity and high determination of the political system, business community and every citizen of Cà Mau in building and developing the homeland,” said Ngại.

Secretary of the Cà Mau Provincial Party Committee Nguyễn Hồ Hải said: “The Party, military and people of Cà Mau are extremely proud and excited about the Government’s attention and the groundbreaking of strategic key projects, which provide strong momentum for the province’s development. This is identified as an extremely important infrastructure boost.”

With great potential and advantages, especially its geopolitical location, combined resources and spirit of innovation, Cà Mau is confident in entering a new development era.

The Party, authorities and people of Cà Mau will continue on the sustainable development path linked to green and digital transformation, with science and technology as the main growth driver.

Every official, Party member and citizen will continue to promote the tradition of 'daring to think, daring to act, daring to take responsibility' for the common good, wholeheartedly contributing to the homeland’s and country’s development.

In the coming time, Cà Mau will focus on building a comprehensive, scientific socio-economic development strategy with a long-term vision. This strategic mission will determine and shape the province’s new position on the national development map.

The province will invest in and develop breakthrough and investment-spreading projects, strategic transportation projects, airports, seaports and expressways.

With this direction, Cà Mau will increasingly advance to become a strong, green, sustainable and comprehensive growth hub in the Mekong Delta region, confidently stepping into the new national development era. — VNS