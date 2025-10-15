WHO, AIP Foundation launch new road safety partnership to save young lives in VN 

HÀ NỘI — World Health Organisation (WHO) Vietnam and the Asia Injury Prevention (AIP) launched on October 14 a partnership to support the Government of Việt Nam in strengthening road safety for children and young people.

The Vietnam Project 2000 road safety partnership’s shared vision is to reduce the tragic loss of children and young people who die every year on Việt Nam’s roads from more than 2,000 deaths – about five deaths every day – to zero.

The partnership is a joint initiative of WHO, as the lead UN agency on global road safety, and the AIP Foundation, with funding support from the Bloomberg Philanthropies Initiative for Global Road Safety and the FIA Foundation and along with 15 other partners, from across civil society, academia, the private sector and international development partners.

WHO Representative in Việt Nam, Dr Angela Pratt, said the new partnership aims to support Việt Nam achieve its own road safety goals through coordinated, evidence-based and results-focused actions.

“The tragic toll of children dying on Việt Nam’s roads is coming down slowly, but we need to do more. Every death is one too many. Road safety is everybody’s business. That’s why, today, we are delighted to formally launch the Vietnam Project 2000 Partnership, and welcome supporters and partners to join in our efforts to reduce the number of children who die on Việt Nam’s roads every year. This partnership is about taking action to support Government efforts to protect Việt Nam’s youngest and most vulnerable road users.”

The partnership will focus its activities on handling three challenges, including motorcycle safety, safe school zones, and child restraint systems. It aims to ensure all children are wearing safe, affordable, and certified helmets – suitable for Việt Nam. It will work towards ensuring safe driving, with supportive​​ and safe ​​​infrastructure, around schools, especially at busy ‘drop-off’ and ‘pick-up’ times.

The partnership will also support the implementation of new laws​ coming into effect on January 1, 2026, requiring children in vehicles to be secured in a safe child restraint system (also known as a child car seat) if they are under 10 years old or below 135 cm in height. Children under 10 must also sit in a back seat.

Action in these three areas has been proven to be among the most effective for protecting children from injuries and death on the roads.

As part of the partnership’s commitment to tangible action, immediately following the launch event, a hands-on helmet safety workshop was held with a broad range of participants, with the workshop focusing on how to advance access to affordable, certified helmets and promote proper helmet use.

Founder and President of AIP Foundation Greig F. Craft said the loss of 2,000 children every year represents not only profound tragedies for families but also a significant burden on the country’s health system, economy, and society.

“These tragedies are not inevitable, though they are preventable. So, AIP Foundation is proud to collaborate with WHO Vietnam and other partners, and together we are committed to protecting our children, safeguarding our communities and building a safer future for all, where no needless lives on the roads are lost.” — VNS