Việt Nam leads Southeast Asia in AI adoption, trust

HCM CITY — Việt Nam has secured the leading position in Southeast Asia for AI user readiness and trust, according to the 10th edition of the e-Conomy SEA 2025 report by Google, Temasek and Bain & Company.

This is demonstrated by three metrics in which Việt Nam ranks highest in the region: 81 per cent of users engage with AI tools and features daily, 83 per cent are participating in AI learning and upskilling, and critically, 96 per cent express a willingness to share data with AI agents.

This strong user engagement is reflected commercially by an increase of 78 per cent revenue growth in apps featuring AI over the one-year period concluding in the first half of 2025.

User motivations for adopting AI are primarily centered on saving time on research and comparisons (44 per cent), leveraging 24/7 customer support (35 per cent), and obtaining savings through better deals (30 per cent).

Việt Nam currently has more than 40 active AI start-ups and attracted US$123 million in private AI funding over the past year, accounting for 5 per cent of the region’s total AI investments. A further 79 per cent of investors expect funding to increase in Việt Nam, particularly in software, services, AI and deep tech.

Marc Woo, managing director of Google Vietnam, said: “With 81 per cent of users interacting with AI tools daily, it underscores a highly dynamic and adaptive digital landscape in Việt Nam. Driven by the digital economy's positive growth and the region’s highest AI adoption rate, Việt Nam has established itself as one of the most pivotal markets in Southeast Asia’s digital evolution, contributing to enhanced productivity and value creation across various sectors.”

The report forecasts Việt Nam’s digital economy to reach $39 billion in gross merchandise value (GMV) in 2025, a 17 per cent year-on-year increase, making the country the second fastest growing digital economy in the region.

All key digital economy sectors are sustaining double-digit growth, and e-commerce continues to contribute the largest share to Việt Nam's GMV, accounting for two-thirds of the digital economy, and projected to grow 17 per cent this year to $25 billion.

Online media is experiencing a marked acceleration compared with previous years, with growth projected at more than 16 per cent to $6 billion. The sector is comprised of advertising, gaming, video-on-demand and music-on-demand. Gaming is a particularly strong driver, with three Vietnamese game developers among the global top 15 by downloads.

Online travel is expected to grow by 16 per cent to $4 billion as the tourism sector continues to recover, aided by favourable visa policies and rising demand from both Asian and European markets.

The report also highlighted that the digital financial services sector in Việt Nam is a key area of expansion, driven by the Government's strategic push for cashless payments. Digital payments are projected to reach $178 billion this year, underscoring widespread digital adoption.

Erik Pot, partner at Bain & Company, said: “With a digital economy on track to reach $39 billion by 2025, Việt Nam is showing how trust and technology can drive inclusive growth at scale. The real opportunity now lies in how businesses harness AI as a catalyst for impact while balancing Việt Nam’s structural realities,” he added. — VNS