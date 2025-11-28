Vinacomin signs coal supply contract with Laos

HÀ NỘI — Two subsidiaries of Vietnam National Coal and Mineral Industries Holding Corporation Limited (Vinacomin), Vinacomin Coal and Mineral Import–Export Joint Stock Company and Vinacomin–Northern Coal Trading Joint Stock Company, signed a coal supply contract with Laos’ Xekong Power Plant Limited, a subsidiary of Phonesack Group, at Vinacomin headquarters on Thursday.

The signing comes as Laos prepares to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the National Day of the Lao People’s Democratic Republic, highlighting the significance of the traditional, close and trustworthy cooperative relationship between the two countries.

The agreement is the result of thorough discussions and negotiations between the parties and opens a new phase of cooperation in coal trade between Vinacomin and energy companies in Laos.

It affirms Vinacomin’s role in expanding markets and ensuring stability and efficiency for the group's production and business activities.

Previously, the Minister of Industry and Trade of Việt Nam and the Minister of Energy and Mines of Laos signed a cooperation agreement between the two governments on the trade of coal and electricity in Vientiane, Laos, on November 9.

This document is strategic and lays the foundation for long-term cooperation between the two countries in the energy and mineral sectors. — VNS