Poland ratifies EU-Việt Nam Investment Protection Agreement

PRAGUE — Polish President Karol Nawrocki on Thursday signed an act ratifying the EU-Việt Nam Investment Protection Agreement (EVIPA), officially completing the final step for Poland to become the twentieth out of twenty-seven EU member states to do so.

Previously, the bill submitted by the Polish Government on the ratification of EVIPA had been approved with one hundred per cent support in the Sejm (lower house) on October 17 and in the Senate on November 6. This demonstrates that all political parties and forces in Poland want to strengthen cooperation with Việt Nam, one of the EU nation's most important partners in Southeast Asia.

The development reflects the implementation of high-level agreements reached during Vietnamese Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính’s official visit to Poland in January, during which the EU member state agreed to complete EVIPA ratification procedures within the year.

The fresh ratification holds significant meaning for the bilateral traditional friendship, especially as the two countries celebrate the seventy-fifth anniversary of diplomatic relations (1950-2025). It is expected to elevate ties to a new height and create momentum for further cooperation in many fields, particularly economy, trade, and investment. — VNA/VNS