Việt Nam’s first non-life insurance firm honoured at awards ceremony

HÀ NỘI — PVI Insurance, the first and only non-life insurance company in Việt Nam, has triumphed by winning in two categories: General Insurance of the Year and Underwriting Initiative of the Year at the InsuranceAsia News (IAN) Awards for Excellence 2025.

This double victory not only confirms PVI Insurance's leading position in Việt Nam, but also solidifies its place as one of the top insurance companies in Asia, standing shoulder-to-shoulder with global industry giants.

Each year, the prestigious IAN Awards recognise top insurance and reinsurance companies in the Asia-Pacific region.

The awards are carefully selected through a rigorous vetting process, based on the company’s capabilities and outstanding achievements over the year. They honour organisations that have made significant contributions and left a mark on the regional insurance market.

PVI Insurance emerged victorious in two important categories, surpassing several strong international nominees.

The General Insurance of the Year award is the most prestigious of the IAN Awards and is given to companies with a comprehensive product portfolio, strong distribution network and excellent claims handling.

PVI Insurance’s win in this category demonstrates that the company has met the stringent criteria set by the award panel, confirming its ability to provide comprehensive insurance solutions, transparent and efficient claims services and a dominant position as a leading insurer in Asia.

Meanwhile, the Underwriting Initiative of the Year award recognises companies with groundbreaking underwriting initiatives that expand the boundaries of traditional insurance. PVI Insurance’s win in this category highlights its international recognition for its ability to design, price and implement complex underwriting programmes.

This achievement elevates the company’s quality of underwriting and extending its protection for specific risks, an area requiring deep expertise and high standards in the Asia-Pacific region.

PVI Insurance's success at the IAN Awards is the result of years of strategy focusing on three main pillars: product innovation and digitalisation of processes to enhance customer experience; enhancing risk management capabilities to international standards; and effectiveness of underwriting and reinsurance strengthening, particularly in high-expertise markets.

These efforts have helped PVI Insurance maintain its position as the number one non-life insurance company in Việt Nam while expanding its influence on the international market, becoming one of the leading non-life insurance companies in the Asia-Pacific region.

Being honoured in two key categories at the IAN Awards confirms the growing competitiveness of Vietnamese insurance companies on the international stage.

For PVI Insurance, this is an important milestone that further strengthens its image as a forward-thinking company, a leader in digital transformation and a steadfast advocate for sustainable growth.

This achievement also motivates PVI Insurance to continue expanding its operations, improving service quality and developing modern insurance products to meet the increasingly diverse needs of both corporate and individual clients domestically and internationally.

With the double win at the awards, PVI Insurance proves that its brand is not only successful in Việt Nam, but has also made its mark on the continent, standing alongside major global insurance brands and ranking among the most respected in Asia.

PVI Insurance will continue to raise its operational standards in the future, collaborate with the business community and contribute positively to the sustainable development of the Vietnamese insurance market, accompanying the nation as it enters a new era of growth. — VNS