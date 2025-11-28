FE CREDIT strengthens market presence with double win at MMA Smarties 2025

HÀ NỘI — FE CREDIT has strengthened its position in Việt Nam’s consumer finance market after securing a Gold and a Bronze award at the MMA Smarties Vietnam 2025, one of the country’s most recognised accolades for marketing innovation.

The company won Gold in the O2O/New Retail/Innovative & New Tech Sales Channels category and Bronze in Real-time Marketing, marking its fifth appearance on the Smarties winners’ list and underlining its ongoing efforts to integrate technology, data and customer insights across its operations.

The annual awards, organised by the Mobile Marketing Association (MMA Global), honour campaigns that demonstrate creativity, practical impact and strong user engagement. The 2025 edition saw nearly 200 brands and agencies competing with 982 entries across 25 categories, making it one of the event’s most competitive years to date.

FE CREDIT’s Gold-winning campaign, Break the Patterns – Build the Billions, stood out for its selective and personalised communication strategy during the busy Tết promotion season. While the company’s Tết campaigns are long-standing annual activities, changing customer behaviour and intensified holiday promotions across industries prompted a shift in approach.

Instead of pursuing broad-market visibility, FE CREDIT adopted a selective marketing strategy, focusing only on touchpoints where customers spend the most time. The approach allowed the company to deliver tailored solutions at the right moment to the right audience, aiming to build trust by understanding customer needs rather than relying solely on festive incentives.

The company also earned Bronze for its Lead Gen Reinvented – Smarter Intervention campaign, which redefined how it generates customer leads. By combining platforms such as TikTok, livestream formats, chatbots, voicebots and its CRM system, FE CREDIT reported a 17 per cent increase in lead volume and a 49 per cent rise in disbursed loan value. The results, the company said, show that strategic use of new digital tools can outperform traditional high-budget campaigns.

With the two awards this year, FE CREDIT has accumulated nine Smarties awards since 2019, becoming the first consumer finance company in Việt Nam to reach this milestone.

The accolades follow FE CREDIT being named among the Top 5 Reputable Financial Companies in 2025 by Vietnam Report in August. Earlier in June, the company also received three awards from international card organisation JCB: Leading Licensee in Card Acquisition 2024, Leading Licensee in Card Activation Balance Increase 2024 and Leading Licensee in Outstanding Spending Volume Growth 2024.

Over more than 15 years of development, FE CREDIT has grown into one of Việt Nam’s largest consumer finance institutions, offering credit solutions to millions of customers and contributing to efforts to curb informal lending. The company now serves 17 million customers through a network of over 8,300 partners and 13,400 service introduction points nationwide.

Its achievements in 2025 – spanning marketing, card services and industry reputation –underscore its ongoing push toward digital transformation and sustainable growth. According to the company, technology adoption and customer-oriented innovation will continue to guide its strategy as it aims to enhance access to transparent financial services and support socio-economic development. — VNS