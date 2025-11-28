Hà Nội's transport infrastructure strategy

Hà Nội is implementing a transport development agenda aimed at tackling persistent congestion and shaping a more efficient, human-centred system. The plan prioritises expanding public transit, upgrading key road networks and enhancing traffic management as the city adapts to its fast-growing urban landscape.
Vinacomin cements coal ties with Laos’ Xekong Power Plant, marking a new phase of energy cooperation, boosting trade, diversifying supply, and strengthening long-term partnerships ahead of Laos’ 50th National Day.
Canada has launched an administrative review of anti-dumping and countervailing duties on upholstered domestic seating imported from Việt Nam and China, according to the Việt Nam Trade Office in Canada.
VPBank upgrades its NEO app to simplify international money transfers, expanding purposes, improving speed and security, and offering a global fee waiver, making cross-border transactions faster, easier and more flexible for customers.
Digital transformation and green finance have become essential pillars as the country works to reshape its growth model and enhance long-term competitiveness, said deputy minister of Finance Nguyễn Đức Tâm.