Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Economy

Hà Nội's transport infrastructure strategy

November 28, 2025 - 16:54
Hà Nội is implementing a transport development agenda aimed at tackling persistent congestion and shaping a more efficient, human-centred system. The plan prioritises expanding public transit, upgrading key road networks and enhancing traffic management as the city adapts to its fast-growing urban landscape.

see also

More on this story

Economy

Vinacomin signs coal supply contract with Laos

Vinacomin cements coal ties with Laos’ Xekong Power Plant, marking a new phase of energy cooperation, boosting trade, diversifying supply, and strengthening long-term partnerships ahead of Laos’ 50th National Day.
Economy

Việt Nam to have 33 airports by 2030

Việt Nam plans 33 airports by 2030, adding Măng Đen and Vân Phong to boost tourism, logistics and regional connectivity, with nearly US$19 billion in investment to strengthen national infrastructure.

E-paper

Sci-Tech
Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom