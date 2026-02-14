Politics & Law
Việt Nam - Canada ties gain fresh momentum
February 14, 2026 - 16:00
Việt Nam and Canada are deepening economic ties through stronger trade and legal cooperation. The Việt Nam Initiative for Strengthening Trade (VIST) is set to support business certainty and long-term investment between the two countries.
