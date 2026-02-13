Glorious Spring Fair 2026 plants 'seed for prosperity': PM

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính on February 13 officially closed the first Glorious Spring Fair 2026, describing the event as a vivid reflection of the country's economic and consumer vitality at the beginning of the new year.

After 12 days of vibrant activities at the Vietnam Exposition Centre, the fair drew more than 500,000 visitors from across the country as well as international delegations seeking shopping opportunities and trade and investment connections.

Speaking at the closing ceremony, PM Chính said the fair had gone beyond the framework of a conventional trade promotion activity to become a resounding signal of a favourable start and new opportunities for national development.

With over 3,000 booths showcasing tens of thousands of products from all regions, the event created what he described as a cultural and artistic space rich in identity while offering diverse experiential, culinary, and commercial activities that blended tradition with modernity.

"The greatest achievement of the first Spring Fair is the connection of supply and demand, the linkage between businesses, the connection between consumers and producers and the integration of cultural and material values," the PM said, adding that it was also a venue for shopping, signing trade and investment contracts, and expanding e-commerce amidst digital and green transition.

PM Chính acknowledged the participation of ministries, sectors, localities, the business community, international partners, and residents, commending their contributions to what he called a seed of nurturing prosperity planted in the early days of the year.

Driving domestic consumption

The fair affirmed its role as an effective channel to stimulate domestic consumption, one of the economy's key growth drivers, while serving as a dynamic bridge between domestic and international commerce, said the Prime Minister.

He noted that positive feedback and new export opportunities from partners demonstrated the expanding presence and aspirations of Vietnamese goods and brands on the global trade map.

The event also underscored the vitality of the 'Vietnamese people prioritise Vietnamese goods' campaign, reflecting consumer trust and pride in nationally produced items with modern designs and strong intellectual value.

Beyond commerce, the fair served as a meeting point connecting communities and fostering cultural exchange, reinforcing social cohesion through what the Prime Minister described as the enduring bond of national solidarity.

Emphasising the fair's distinctive identity, the premier said it gathered high-quality regional specialities that are premium in quality, modern in design, and rich in cultural identity, while also declaring war on counterfeit goods, imitation products, and low-quality items.

The presence of international business delegations, he added, reflected Vietnam's growing appeal as an attractive, safe, and promising destination for investors, ready to welcome high-quality capital flows and sustainable consumption trends.

Policy directions following the fair

To maximise outcomes from the event, the Prime Minister assigned the Ministry of Industry and Trade to review its effectiveness and further implement the 'Vietnamese people prioritise Vietnamese goods' campaign, shifting consumer attitudes from prioritising to loving and taking pride in using Vietnamese products.

He urged ministries, sectors and local authorities to adopt mechanisms that improve product quality, maintain domestic purchasing momentum, and ensure an adequate supply of essential goods, particularly as Tết (Lunar New Year) approaches. Authorities were also instructed to strengthen market inspection and prevent substandard goods from entering daily life.

Calling on businesses to remain at the forefront of science, technology, innovation, digital transformation, and green transition, he stressed the importance of business culture as a foundation and entrepreneurial ethics as a guiding principle.

Enterprises must resolutely combat counterfeit and poor-quality goods while striving to conquer the world with products of superior quality, international standards, and high competitiveness, he said.

For international partners, PM Chính reaffirmed that the Vietnamese Government welcomes and is committed to creating the most favourable, open, equal, and transparent business environment possible, encouraging them to remain strategic bridges for high-quality capital, core technologies, and green governance.

He also called on consumers to promote patriotism through responsible purchasing decisions, urging them to become the most intelligent and responsible consumers, supporting Vietnamese goods with both sentiment and rational expectations for high standards and strict quality oversight.

Although the first Spring Fair has concluded, the Prime Minister described it as a confident greeting to a new phase of national development, signalling readiness to seize major opportunities ahead.

He also expressed hope for future national trade fairs with larger scale, higher stature, deeper connectivity, more professional organisation, stronger spillover effects, and greater public benefits. — BIZHUB/VNS