HÀ NỘI — Viettel Post Joint Stock Corporation (Viettel Post - HoSE: VTP) plans to issue more than 51 million shares to existing shareholders, aiming to raise about VNĐ511 billion (US$19.4 million).

Under a recent resolution on implementing a plan to offer shares to existing shareholders in 2026, approved by the company’s board, Viettel Post plans to issue over 51 million shares at a ratio of 100:42, meaning shareholders owning 100 shares will be entitled to purchase an additional 42 new shares.

The expected offering price is VNĐ10,000 per share, about 90 per cent lower than the closing price of VNĐ102,000 per share on February 12.

The offering is expected to take place between Q2 and Q4 of 2026 after receiving the registration certificate from the State Securities Commission.

If completed, Viettel Post’s charter capital will increase from nearly VNĐ1.22 trillion to VNĐ1.73 trillion. The funds raised are expected to be used to invest in the delivery segment, enhance transportation capacity, implement logistics projects and add to working capital.

Regarding foreign ownership limits, as of the shareholder record date of January 20 this year, Viettel Post had 404 foreign shareholders holding 4.93 per cent of the charter capital. When transferring subscription rights, foreign investors and economic organisations with more than 50 per cent foreign capital must notify the ownership ratio before and after the transaction and commit to not exceeding the 49 per cent cap set by law.

The company will coordinate with the Vietnam Securities Depository and Clearing Corporation to distribute shares to foreign investors according to their ownership ratio on the record date. If a transfer of subscription rights results in foreign ownership exceeding 49 per cent, the relevant parties will have to cancel or adjust the transaction to ensure compliance with legal regulations.

On business results, in the fourth quarter of 2025 Viettel Post recorded net revenue of nearly VNĐ5.9 trillion, an increase of nearly 4 per cent year on year. After deducting expenses, after-tax profit reached more than VNĐ153 billion, up 17 per cent from Q4 2024.

For the whole of 2025, the company’s net revenue reached more than VNĐ20.85 trillion, a 5 per cent increase compared to 2024. After-tax profit reached nearly VNĐ405 billion, a 6 per cent rise and the highest level since the company began operations. — BIZHUB/VNS