Rising Tết travel prices fail to dampen spending on experiences

HÀ NỘI — While rising airfares and service costs have pushed up Lunar New Year (Tết) travel prices in Việt Nam by as much as 15 per cent, demand for holiday tours remains strong, with consumers favouring experiences and quality over budget options, travel firms report.

Tour prices for the upcoming Tết holiday are generally 5 per cent to 15 per cent higher than last year, depending on destination and departure date, according to several travel agencies.

Phạm Anh Vũ, deputy general director of Viet Media Travel Corp in HCM City, explained that the main drivers of price increases are higher airfares, hotel rates and food service costs during the peak season.

Domestic tours lasting three to four days, including trips to Đà Nẵng, Nha Trang and Phú Quốc, have risen by 5 per cent to 10 per cent, largely due to flight costs and holiday staff surcharges, he told saigontimes.vn.

Overseas tours to nearby destinations such as Thailand, Singapore, South Korea and China have seen steeper price hikes, particularly for departures during the first three days of the Lunar New Year.

Bùi Thanh Tú, marketing director of the HCM City-based BestPrice Travel Co, said tours heavily dependent on air travel and convenient flight schedules have recorded the sharpest price increases, while road and rail tours or off-peak departures saw smaller increases.

Despite higher prices, booking data from several agencies show that cost is no longer the sole deciding factor for travellers.

Đỗ Ngọc Cơ, director of Green Travel Viet Co in Huế City, said customers are increasingly choosing higher-quality resort packages and streamlined itineraries over the cheapest options.

Families with children or elderly members tend to favour single-destination holidays with standard hotels or resorts and limited travel time, while younger travellers and couples are opting for themed experience tours centred on flower seasons, festivals and local cuisine, Cơ told saigontimes.vn.

Spiritual tours during the spring holiday period remain in demand, though travellers are placing greater emphasis on well-organised itineraries that avoid overcrowding and ensure a solemn atmosphere, said Nguyễn Giang Sở Hạ, general director of Giang Travel Co in Cần Thơ City.

Higher spending trend emerges

Meanwhile, other travel firms report that many customers are willing to spend significantly more this year.

Vũ from Viet Media Travel Corp said family groups are budgeting VNĐ15 million to VNĐ25 million (US$600-960) per person for domestic trips, with high-end resort packages reaching VNĐ30 million to VNĐ40 million per person.

Some premium outbound tours are priced between VNĐ69 million and VNĐ150 million per person, according to BenThanh Tourist Co in HCM City.

Higher spending has been accompanied by rising expectations, with travellers seeking better hotel standards, upgraded meals and more flexible booking conditions, agencies say.

Several long-haul tours to destinations such as New Zealand, Australia, Britain and Europe are already fully booked for the holiday period, while many Northeast and Southeast Asian routes are nearing capacity.

Travel companies say this trend reflects a shift towards fewer but higher-quality trips, as Vietnamese consumers increasingly prioritise meaningful holiday experiences during the country’s most important annual festival. — VNS