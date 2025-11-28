Electronics exports hit record as Việt Nam’s trade tops US$800 billion

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam’s electronics exports have hit a new record this year, driven by surging shipments of computers and components, according to preliminary data from the Department of Customs under the Ministry of Finance.

As of mid-November, Việt Nam had shipped almost US$143 billion worth of electronics. Exports of computers and components jumped 48 per cent to more than $92 billion, while phones and parts reached $50.8 billion, up 5 per cent from last year.

Customs officials said the sector added roughly $32 billion in new export value compared with the same period in 2024. Electronics continued to lead the country’s export growth, helping push Việt Nam’s total export revenue past $410 billion. Shipments in the first ten and a half months have already surpassed the electronics export total for the whole of 2024 by $16.5 billion.

Việt Nam’s electronics industry has consolidated its position as a pillar of national economic growth, contributing more than 30 per cent of industrial exports. Last year, the sector earned $126.5 billion, up $17 billion from 2023.

Đỗ Thị Thúy Hương, a member of the executive committee of the Vietnam Electronic Industries Association (VEIA), said the country had transformed from “a contract-manufacturing base into a smart-production hub attracting hundreds of billions of US dollars in FDI from major global corporations such as Samsung, Intel and Foxconn”.

Factories worth from tens of millions to several billions of dollars, built by leading US, Korean and other technology firms, have helped Việt Nam maintain electronics exports above $100 billion a year, she noted.

The industry now employs more than 1.5 million skilled workers, supports technology transfer and is lifting the localisation rate of components to 40–50 per cent in several segments.

Preliminary customs data also showed that Việt Nam’s total merchandise trade in the first ten and a half months reached more than $801.2 billion, up 17.2 per cent, equivalent to an increase of $117.4 billion year-on-year.

Export value reached $410.3 billion, up 16.1 per cent, and import value totalled nearly $391 billion, an 18.3 per cent increase year-on-year.

Firms with foreign direct investment (FDI) accounted for $579.1 billion, rising 25 per cent, or $116.11 billion in absolute terms.

On November 19, Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính issued Directive No. 221/CĐ-TTg calling for stronger efforts to maintain macroeconomic stability and accelerate export growth. The Government noted that ministries, agencies and localities had implemented multiple measures throughout 2025 to stabilise the economy, diversify markets and support exporters.

However, with global conditions still uncertain, the directive calls on ministries, provinces and State-owned groups to act quickly and consistently to meet the 2025 growth target of more than 8 per cent while keeping the economy stable. — VNS