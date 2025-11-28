Hà Nội accelerates development of industrial clusters

HÀ NỘI — Hà Nội is ramping up its efforts to develop industrial clusters as part of its strategy to foster economic growth and attract foreign investment.

This initiative aims to create a robust industrial foundation that can enhance the city's competitive edge in the manufacturing sector.

The move was stated on the Plan No. 305/KH-UBND, issued by the Hà Nội People's Committee on November 12, regarding the management, investment and development of industrial clusters in the area for the year 2026.

According to the plan, the city aims to fully occupy six industrial clusters that have completed their technical infrastructure and finish constructing the infrastructure of 26 industrial clusters that began development during the 2021–25 period.

Hà Nội also plans to establish and expand 5-10 new industrial clusters, in line with the Capital Planning for the 2021–30 period, with a vision extending to 2050.

All new industrial clusters must include wastewater treatment plants that meet national technical standards.

The city People's Committee has assigned the Department of Industry and Trade to take the lead in coordination with other departments, including the Hà Nội Finance Department, local authorities and investors in implementing the plan.

Key tasks are developing mechanisms and policies for industrial cluster development, managing and operating existing industrial clusters, investing in the infrastructure of established clusters, developing new clusters and monitoring compliance with legal regulations concerning planning, investment, construction and land use.

The city also requires the establishment of a regular inspection plan to monitor the progress of technical infrastructure completion at the industrial clusters under construction.

Furthermore, it will consider rewarding collective and individual achievements in the management, investment and development of industrial clusters for the year 2026. — BIZHUB/VNS