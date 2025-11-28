Digital shift, green finance open new doors for Vietnamese enterprises

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam's pursuit of a dual digital-green transition is creating new momentum for enterprise development, according to discussions at the "Sustainable Development 2025" conference held on November 27.

Speaking at the event, Deputy Minister of Finance Nguyễn Đức Tâm said that digital transformation and green finance have become essential pillars as the country works to reshape its growth model and enhance long-term competitiveness.

He noted that amid global economic fluctuations and rising pressures to reduce emissions, advancing both digital transformation and green transition is an inevitable trend that allows Việt Nam to seize fresh opportunities.

According to the Ministry of Finance (MoF), recent policy directions have consistently placed businesses and citizens at the centre of reform efforts, particularly in areas related to innovation, science and technology, and the development of a knowledge-based economy.

At the conference, the MoF highlighted progress in modernising public financial management, standardising datasets and building an integrated national financial database.

The ministry reiterated that data is becoming a strategic resource, making the development of digital infrastructure a top priority for ensuring transparency, efficiency and adaptive capacity across the financial system.

The ministry stressed that the green transition has now been formalised through the issuance of Việt Nam's "Green Classification List". This framework identifies 45 project categories across seven sectors, ranging from renewable energy and green transport to sustainable agriculture and environmental remediation, that qualify for green financing.

By establishing clear criteria, the list offers enterprises greater clarity and supports the mobilisation of capital toward environmentally responsible projects.

The MoF reported strong market reactions to these policy signals, with green bond issuance rising more than 60 per cent since the start of the year.

Officials described this growth as evidence that investors and businesses are increasingly recognising the value of sustainable development models and low-carbon investment pathways.

Deputy Minister Tâm affirmed that promoting digital and green finance is a key part of the ministry's commitment to acting as a pioneer in economic innovation and national development.

He added that the Government will continue refining legal frameworks and creating conditions for enterprises to participate more actively in digital transformation and the green economy. — BIZHUB/VNS