Việt Nam to have 33 airports by 2030

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam is set to have 33 airports with a total capacity of 297 million passengers by 2030, according to a newly adjusted master plan from the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV).

The CAAV’s plan, submitted recently to the Ministry of Construction for review, outlines adjustments to the national airport and seaport system for the 2021-30 period, with a vision to 2050. It estimates that nearly VNĐ500 trillion (US$19 billion) will be needed to develop the country’s airport system by 2030, sourced from the State budget, non-budgetary capital and other legal sources.

Under the new plan, Măng Đen and Vân Phong airports will be added to the national system.

Previously, under a planning system approved by the Prime Minister, Vân Phong Bay in Khánh Hòa Province was designated as a service-logistics centre, while Măng Đen Town in Quảng Ngãi Province was identified as a national tourist area, with infrastructure including an airport to connect the Central Highlands and Central Coast.

The planning for Khánh Hòa Province allocates land for Vân Phong Airport, while Quảng Ngãi Province and the general Măng Đen tourist area planning identify Măng Đen Airport as a key infrastructure project.

The CAAV said the inclusion of Măng Đen and Vân Phong airports in the master plan is necessary to align with national, regional and provincial development goals, attract private investment, support tourism and logistics, strengthen regional connectivity, and bolster national defence and security in the south central and Central Highlands regions.

Măng Đen Airport is estimated to cost nearly VNĐ5 trillion and cover about 350 hectares, while Vân Phong Airport will require more than VNĐ9.2 trillion and occupy over 497 hectares. — BIZHUB/VNS