Organisations join hands with enterprises to protect climate and biodiversity

HÀ NỘI — With the theme ‘Green transformation for businesses to protect climate and biodiversity’, the Việt Nam International Climate Initiative (IKI) Workshop 2025 became an important forum connecting businesses, international organisations and agencies in joint efforts to tackle climate change and conserve biodiversity.

More than 90 delegates from ministries, sectors, Vietnamese and German organisations, along with representatives from 38 enterprises across various fields attended the workshop, which took place Tuesday in Hà Nội.

The event was sponsored by the Federal Republic of Germany through the Federal Ministry for the Environment, Nature Conservation, Nuclear Safety and Consumer Protection (BMUKN), as part of the International Climate Initiative (IKI) – a global programme promoting finance and technology for developing countries to reduce emissions and adapt to climate change.

The workshop was not just an annual event but a significant step in expanding cooperation between the private sector and international organisations, creating a solid foundation for green transformation initiatives.

With the spirit ‘businesses are the driving force for climate action’, the programme emphasised the key role of the business community in realising Việt Nam’s climate and biodiversity commitments while promoting private investment in environmentally friendly business models.

At the workshop, Daniel Herrmann, Chief Technical Advisor, IKI Interface Việt Nam, said, “Some IKI projects in Việt Nam have started working with businesses and business associations in their expert fields. IKI has set an ambitious target of attracting 1.5 billion euros of private investment by 2030. Today’s workshop helped strengthen dialogue between IKI project implementers and the business community to maximise IKI’s contribution and steer private investment towards green transformation.”

The workshop programme included presentations on IKI’s cooperation strategy in Việt Nam, legal frameworks for private economic development and policies promoting green transformation.

In particular, discussions emphasised the role of women in climate change adaptation and ways to mobilise investment to scale models of climate protection and ecosystem restoration.

Besides presentations, the workshop organised in-depth group discussions focusing on four main themes: Policy and Regulation; Technology and Innovation; Finance and Incentives; and Capacity Building.

The groups proposed many recommendations to enhance connections between businesses and IKI project implementers, helping remove barriers and promote multidimensional cooperation between the public and private sectors.

In the afternoon, a discussion session with experts focused on solutions for mobilising private investment for climate protection, climate change adaptation and biodiversity conservation.

Business representatives shared practical experiences and needs, while international organisations introduced green finance mechanisms and opportunities for sustainable investment cooperation.

According to Daniel Herrmann, IKI is currently implementing 22 projects in Việt Nam across bilateral, regional and global programmes in four funding areas: greenhouse gas emission reduction; adaptation to climate change impacts; conservation and restoration of natural carbon sinks; and biodiversity conservation.

These projects are conducted in coordination with multiple ministries, sectors, social organisations and businesses, forming a multi-layered cooperation network driving Việt Nam’s green transformation.

A notable point of the workshop was the spirit of open and substantive dialogue among stakeholders. Through sharing experiences, success stories and real difficulties, delegates identified new opportunities for public-private cooperation and proposed many solutions to encourage businesses to innovate their business models towards sustainability.

Speaking at the workshop, Nguyễn Quốc Đạt, Co-founder and Creative Director of Think Playground, said, “This is my first time attending the Việt Nam IKI Workshop. I had the opportunity to connect with many IKI projects in various fields and engage in deep discussions with colleagues working in biodiversity protection and climate change. With a focus on nature conservation and climate adaptation, the IKI strategy aligns very well with our mission and orientation.”

Opinions at the workshop unanimously agreed that integrating the private economic sector into the green transformation process is an inevitable trend.

The business sector is not only an investor but also a critical factor in technology innovation, climate risk management and development of environmentally friendly products.

Many enterprises expressed a desire to participate more deeply in IKI projects, especially in renewable energy, sustainable agriculture, circular economy and eco-tourism.

The workshop also provided a space for enterprises to access information on global trends, green investment incentive policies and financial mechanisms supporting climate-friendly business models.

Promoting cooperation between the private sector and international organisations is expected to open new resource mobilisation opportunities for conservation and green development initiatives in Việt Nam in the coming period.

At the workshop’s conclusion, delegates affirmed that IKI Việt Nam has become an effective bridge among enterprises, policymakers and the international community, contributing to bringing Việt Nam closer to the net-zero emission target by 2050.

The event not only reinforced the German Government's commitment to supporting Việt Nam in climate change response but also opened practical cooperation directions to help Vietnamese businesses transform strongly in the green transition and biodiversity protection process. — VNS